Hotel Review: Principi di Piemonte, Five-Star Grandeur in Turin

These days, it seems like everyone is calling Turin the most underrated city in Italy. This may be true when it comes to North American visitors, but the elegant capital of the Piedmont region has long been treasured by Italians. In fact, it was the first capital of Italy and for years played an important role in the country’s economic growth, thanks to the presence of companies like Fiat and Lavazza. Today, it’s home to a wealth of museums, a vibrant café culture, and is a popular destination of study for university students.

Turin has always had a special place in my heart. As a child, I remember playing in my living room and catching glimpses of the city’s skyline and landmarks while my nonna watched her favorite Italian soap opera — a show called Centovetrine, which was filmed in Turin. Needless to say, I’ve been intrigued to visit this regal city ever since.

When I set out on planning my visit to Turin, an online search of the best hotels in the city revealed several great options, but one stood out from them all. Principi di Piemonte | UNA Esperienze is a five-star hotel that delivers plenty of grandeur and old world charm. Despite belonging to Italy’s largest hotel chain, Gruppo UNA — which features a collection of more than 50 properties across the country — it offers that personalized touch that one only finds in boutique hotels. For those in search of luxury, relaxation, and exquisite dining, look no further than this refined choice!

THE LOCATION

The Diplomatic Suite offers a breathtaking view of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Mole Antonelliana. Photo by Claudia Venditti via Gruppo UNA.

The centro storico of Turin is extremely compact and fortunately, the Principi di Piemonte enjoys one of the best positions for exploring the city with ease. The hotel’s entrance faces Via Roma, one of the city’s main shopping thoroughfares, which is also portico-covered, making it perfect for taking leisurely strolls on rainy days. The Principi di Piemonte also backs onto Via Lagrange – a charming, pedestrian-friendly street that is home to high-end boutiques like Prada and gourmet cafés and restaurants, including Eataly.

It’s also a stone’s throw from Turin’s iconic spots like Piazza San Carlo, an architectural marvel that is home to Caffé San Carlo and renowned confectionery shop, Stratta: a testament to the city’s sweet tooth. Meanwhile, it’s also a short walk from the Palazzo Reale and the Egyptian Museum – the world’s second largest, outside of Cairo! Finally, no visit to Turin is complete without a stop at Baratti & Milano, to try bicerin, the city’s signature beverage that features layers of melted chocolate, coffee, and whipped cream.

A LOOK INSIDE

Bathrooms fit for royalty, perfect for unwinding after a long day of exploring the city and surrounding region. Photo by Claudia Venditti via Gruppo UNA.

Immediately upon arrival at the Principi di Piemonte, it’s evident that Turin is a city with a rich, regal past; something that is reflected in the decor of this hotel. But even its name is a nod to the area’s importance as the former home of the Savoy royal family. Its marble floors, stained glass windows, wrought iron railings, and dark wood accents, all lend themselves to Turin’s opulent past. The lobby features a friendly reception counter and comfortable couches for lounging. It also houses display cases to showcase some of the finest products available for purchase at the city's many stylish shops. One such brand is Xerjoff, a luxury fragrance brand founded in Turin and now celebrated in the most exclusive boutiques around the world.

Conveniently located on the right-hand side of its grand, revolving door is a posh bar lounge; perfect for grabbing a mid-morning coffee or an evening aperitivo. This area connects to the hotel’s dining zone, with a separate breakfast hall and a gourmet restaurant – Ristorante Casa Savoia – which serves lunch and dinner. Breakfast at the Principi di Piemonte is nothing short of an elegant and delicious experience. It features a generous buffet spread, with everything from fresh fruits, artisanal yogurts, jams, and gianduia, to cured meats and local cheeses. My personal favorite was their toma – a creamy cow’s milk cheese typical of the Piedmont region. However, a big thank you to the hotel’s culinary team is necessary, for their dedication towards ensuring that all gluten-free guests enjoy a wide selection of products to choose from. Each morning, celiac or gluten intolerant guests are given their own box with a gamut of packaged goods like cookies, cereal, breads, and fette biscottate, along with the option of having warm French-style croissants.

As a foodie, I could talk at length about my dining experience while staying at the Principi di Piemonte – and I definitely will, further on in this article – but it’s also important to dive into the accommodation aspect of a hotel. Both the sleeping quarters and bathrooms offer superior cleanliness, making it impossible not to feel at home, while the finishes are tasteful and refined. The beds are incredibly comfortable, which is a major bonus seeing as though the absence of direct flights to Turin from North America will leave you craving a restorative night’s rest.

Having stayed in the Diplomatic Suite, I was fortunate to have a stunning view of Turin’s skyline, consisting of the snow-capped Alps and the Mole Antonelliana. But with the centro storico of Turin being so beautiful, guests are sure to enjoy a charming view regardless of their room or suite.

The Alkemy SPA offers visitors the ultimate pampering experience. Photo by Claudia Venditti via Gruppo UNA.

Anyone looking to pamper themselves will not want to miss a visit to the Alkemy SPA. It boasts a Turkish bath, Finnish sauna, and a heated hydromassage swimming pool. The spa also offers a range of treatments, including therapeutic massages; great for unwinding after a long day of exploring the city and surrounding region. And finally, for those looking to stay on top of their fitness game or work off all the indulgent treats that Turin and Piedmont have to offer, this hotel offers a gym equipped with a selection of modern equipment.

CASA SAVOIA: A TASTE OF PIEDMONT

With its moody and sophisticated ambiance, Ristorante Casa Savoia celebrates and reimagines the rich culinary heritage of Piedmont. The restaurant’s vision comes to life with Executive Chef Michele Griglio, who masterfully uses local ingredients to create dishes that are sure to tantalize your palate. For anyone looking for an unforgettable culinary experience, this restaurant is an absolute must-try.

Before ordering my dinner, I received a surprise antipasto courtesy of the chef: insalata russa, a classic of Piedmontese cuisine. Essentially a potato salad, it features carrots, peas, and a delicate mayonnaise, resulting in a light and refined dish – not your ordinary potato salad. Next came my second antipasto, an artichoke heart accompanied by a rich, velvety celeriac cream and topped with Parmigiano Reggiano shavings. Both antipasti were delicious and the perfect embodiment of the region’s comforting flavors.

Ristorante Casa Savoia is where tradition and innovation meet, thanks to the culinary creations of Chef Michele Griglio. Photo by Anna Di Carluccio via Gruppo UNA.

And while dinner began on a delectable note, nothing could compare to what came next. For my secondo (or entrée) I opted for a beef filet braised in Barbaresco wine, a reduction which rendered the meat remarkably tender. It was served alongside rapini and a potato mille-feuille that featured a crisp exterior and creamy interior. To enhance this course, I opted to drink a glass of the same robust red wine used in the braising of the beef. The overall result was a well-balanced meal, with a harmonious marriage of flavors.

With the end of dinner nearing, it was time for dessert, which was an equally exquisite course. I chose montebianco, a sweet believed to be of French origin, but popular throughout Piedmont and Lombardy. Resembling a snow-capped mountain – thanks to its whipped cream exterior – its name is a nod to the highest peak of the Alps: Monte Bianco. Inside, it featured a gooey filling consisting of candied chestnuts, which also served as a garnish for the dish. Finally, it was topped with an eggless meringue, made using aquafaba. The final product was an explosion of flavors and a testament to the talent of Chef Griglio, who was great at adapting his menu to accommodate my need for gluten-free.

Based on the meticulously crafted dishes, distinguished setting, and impeccable service, Ristorante Casa Savoia should be on everyone’s must-visit list when in Turin!

THE VERDICT

The Salone delle Feste is the perfect venue to host magical and memorable events, including weddings. Photo by Anna Di Carluccio via Gruppo UNA.

The Principi di Piemonte hotel is the spot for anyone who has an appreciation for luxury and attention to detail. It captures the majestic essence of Turin without being pretentious and still feeling like a home away from home. In addition to its beauty, recognition is in order for the entire staff at the Principi di Piemonte, who are all incredibly warm and friendly, ready to assist their guests.

There is no doubt in my mind that you will fall in love with this city and this enchanting hotel. And speaking of love – this hotel could be the perfect spot for a romantic marriage proposal or even a fairytale destination wedding venue. Regardless of the motive for your visit to Turin, this hotel will not disappoint. Buon viaggio!