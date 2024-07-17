6 Must-Try Gelato Flavors at Qui Si Gode in Ascoli Piceno

There's no better way to beat the heat of an Italian summer than with a gelato in hand. In Ascoli Piceno, in the region of Le Marche, my go-to spot is Qui Si Gode , an artisanal gelateria in the heart of the town's centro storico. With a vast selection of flavors, both classic and quirky, a single visit is never enough! They have a unique approach when inventing flavors, often basing them off of cultural references tied to Ascoli Piceno. They're also environmentally responsible, offering recyclable packaging and compostable cups, spoons, and takeaway containers.



Qui Si Gode uses the finest quality ingredients to realize their vast selection of gelato flavors.

Photo Provided by Qui Si Gode



Best of all, celiacs can rest assured and enjoy this refreshing treat because Qui Si Gode is an AIC-certified establishment. From gluten-free cones and cakes to only one of 20 flavors containing gluten, this is a low-risk environment. You'll also find a wide selection of lactose-free choices, including numerous fruit sorbets. They’ve shared their top picks for the summer with me, and I have no doubt that there's something for everyone!

Crivelli

This new flavor pays homage to influential renaissance painter Carlo Crivelli. He left his mark in Ascoli Piceno through his intricate artwork. It features a cherry sorbet and an infusion of apple, pear, cardamom, and mixed fruits. Qui Si Gode created this flavor in partnership with the local museum, La Pinacoteca Civica di Ascoli Piceno. It will be available to taste for the first time at an upcoming art exhibition on July 26th.

​​Alfredo Alfredo

Named after the 1972 comedy Alfredo, Alfredo, filmed in Ascoli Piceno and starring Dustin Hoffman as a young Italian bank clerk at the center of a live triangle, this flavor is a nut lover's dream. Using almonds from Bari, the base is gelato alla mandorla barese. It's then swirled with a creamy pistachio sauce and caramelized pistachios. The flavors encompass the spirit and richness of the bountiful Mediterranean.

Alfredo Alfredo gelato at Qui Si Gode in Ascoli Piceno. Photo Provided by Qui Si Gode.

5 Agosto

Each year, Ascoli Piceno comes to life on August 5th to celebrate the feast day of its patron saint, Sant'Emidio. A burst of freshness, this lemon gelato is a great remedy to combat the heat of a summer's day. It's infused with fresh herbs like basil and anice di castignano (anise), a popular local herb. Believed to have numerous health benefits, anise is also the key ingredient when producing the town's famous Anisetta Rosati liqueur. If you're looking for a gelato full of summer vibes, look no further than this flavor!

Il Grande Blek

If you’re not celiac, this happens to be the only flavor at Qui Si Gode that is not gluten-free. With its name inspired by another movie filmed in Ascoli Piceno in 1987, this one's perfect for the cookie butter lovers out there. A salted caramel base is variegated with a Belgian Biscoff cookie butter. Both sweet and savory, the end result is nothing short of decadent!

Il Grande Blek gelato at Qui Si Gode in Ascoli Piceno. Photo provided by Qui Si Gode.

Morirai a mezzanotte

Though its name pays homage to a tragic 1986 movie (also filmed in Ascoli Piceno), the similarity with its namesake ends there! A peanut butter gelato is swirled with hazelnut cream and topped with chopped hazelnut praline. This flavor offers the perfect balance between creamy and crunchy.

Umami

Perhaps the most epic of their pop culture links is their Umami flavor, named after a film in which the gelateria made an appearance. It's a peanut and white chocolate gelato marbled with a fleur de sel caramel sauce, dark chocolate flakes, and salted peanut pralines. This is, hands down, the ultimate comfort food flavor!