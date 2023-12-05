How to Prioritize Your Well-Being During the Holidays

Tis the season of giving thanks! Rather than focus on the 4 pm darkness, let's shine some light on the ways we can support ourselves during the colder, shorter fall days and enjoy the holiday season. Read on for ways to set boundaries, enjoy yourself without guilt, and cultivate gratitude.

As the holidays approach, it's common to feel stressed and anxious with less autonomy over our physical environment. Thus, boundaries and mindfulness are helpful tools to ensure your needs are being met and to regain independence and personal space during the holidays.

Here are some tips to prioritize your well-being this holiday season:

Set Healthy Boundaries

1. Identify what causes you stress and know your limits.

2. Set boundaries that are realistic and attainable.

3. Empower yourself to say "no" and trust your instincts.

4. Respect your own boundaries. If you don't follow them, who will?

Eat Mindfully for Nourishment and Enjoyment

1. Slow down and savor each bite, appreciating the flavors and textures.

2. Include a variety of food groups for a balanced and nourishing meal or snack.

3. Listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues rather than external factors.

4. Trade the mindset of restriction and guilt for a more accepting approach to enjoy and nourish your body.

5. Be gentle. Cultivating a healthy relationship with food is an ongoing journey.

Cultivate Gratitude

Why is it so hard to be rooted in a perspective of gratitude and appreciation?

Negative emotions are sticky. Think of them like Velcro, easily locked in, replaying like a stuck record, and sticking with us far after the incident. Positive emotions on the other hand are like Teflon, able to easily slide away. In this way, it often takes conscious effort to recognize positive situations and successes and also to improve our mindset to be able to move on from a challenging situation.

Gratitude is a powerful tool to help you improve your mindset and feel appreciation for what you have. Learning to cultivate gratitude by reflecting and expressing what you feel grateful for involves practice. Learn more about the benefits of gratitude on the Grata blog. Wishing you a holiday season filled with happiness and calm. Reach out for personalized support during the holiday season!