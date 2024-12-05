An Italian Reading Club Gift Guide for Loved Ones and Yourself

Here’s a selection of books that I’ve read, re-read, and can’t stop thinking about. Some are here because they’re always a conversation starter on my coffee table. Others are simply great stories enhanced by Italy’s rich landscapes and layered history.

Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or the perfect gift for the booklover in your life, there’s an Italian book here for everyone this holiday season.

The list has been curated by distinct interests and includes my own summary of each title.

For the WWII Buff: Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan

Based on the true story of Pino Lella, an Italian teenager during WWII, who finds himself in the middle of all the chaos. He helped Jews escape over the Alps, became the personal chauffeur to one of the most important German generals in Italy, and, later, a spy. This intense story of love, war, and adventure. This historical fiction novel highlights the Italian experience during the tumultuous times.

For the Postmodern Lit Lover: Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino

Calvino is not for everyone. His almost surreal prose is always the star of the show, rather than a surging plotline. In Invisible Cities, Marco Polo shares resorts of fantastical cities to Kublai Kan. Each tale of a city is a magical invention from Polo, but there is some thread within them that grounds these fantasies to the real cities we inhabit. I always walk away with something different, a better vocabulary, and a little more full of dreams.

For the Murder Mystery Podcast Binger: Death at La Fenice by Donna Leon

A new discovery for me, though released in 1992, I found this book un-put-down-able. The first telltale that I would like, it opens with a map. Commissario Brunetti is a cultured, well-liked, and observant detective solving the murder of a famed conductor with no obvious leads. The city of Venice plays a major role in the story, reveling in all its decadence and fascination. Thankfully, there are many installments in the Brunetti series.

For the Design Enthusiasts: Great Escapes Italy. The Hotel Book by Angelika Taschen

One of my favorite gifts I received last year. This gorgeous coffee table book encases photos and stories of Italy’s most beautiful stays. The glossy pages flaunt decadent interiors and lavish feasts. It may just inspire your next vacation!

For the Family: Let’s Eat Italy! By François-Régis Gaudry and Friends

This 400-page coffee table book covers everything you need to know about Italian cuisine. Each section offers a deep dive into a specific facet of the delectable Italian plate. Whether it be following pizza’s tour around the world or an inventory of pasta shapes, Let’s Eat Italy! Is a feast for the eyes and a great read for the whole family.

For the YA Reader: Medici Heist by Caitlin Schneiderhan

This adventure novel opens up with Rosa Cellini assembling an unlikely team of skilled Florentines alla Ocean’s 11. It’s a non-stop thrilling tale of class division, secrets, decadence and friendship set on the backdrop of 1500s Florence. It’s intriguing and exciting; something your kids would love to find under the tree!

For the Chef of the Family: Podere Il Casale by Claudia Ippolito

Following this book is sure to earn you countless compliments at your next dinner party. Their easy-to-follow Tuscan recipes coupled with beautiful pictures capture the simplicity of Tuscan cooking, without losing the elegance. You’ll also learn the storybook-like tale of owners Sandra and Ulisse’s move to the Sienese countryside. If you’re planning a trip to Italy, the views from your lunch table at this 300-year-old farmhouse are worth the stop.

For the Beach Reader: Summer in Tuscany by Elizabeth Adler

Pack this book in your carry-on if you're going on a sun soaked winter getaway. Gemma Jericho’s fight for her family’s villa coupled with an enemies-to-lovers affair is as captivating as it is indulgent. The charming cast of oh-so-Italian locals and the rolling hills of Tuscany are the perfect backdrop for this charming story of love and family. It’s sweet, heartwarming and it goes great with a spritz!

For the one who is always thinking about Ancient Rome: Alaric the Goth: An Outsider’s History of the Fall of Rome by Douglas Boin

Alaric and his Goths succeeded in attacking Rome in 410, the first invasion Rome had faced in 800 years. The attack was seen as a sign to many of the weakness and impending decline of the Empire. Boin focuses on what really made one a Roman, and, mainly, the concept of borders and immigrants as seen in the 5th century. An interesting take on the fall of an empire that still has a strong hold on the modern day mind.

For the one with a never ending TBR Pile:

A selection of my favorite Italian literature books. From fun to tragic and everything in between, each of these stories have been lovingly leafed through many times over, including Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure by Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto.

Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure, novel by Andrew Cotto

The Pope’s Daughter by Alessandro Bariccio

The Mortal and Immortal Life of the Girl from Milan by Domenico Starnone

Cooking with Fernet Branca by James Hamilton-Patterson

A Girl Returned by Donatella di Petrantonio

The Leopard by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa

Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante

Happy gifting and reading this holiday season and throughout the New Year!

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from books featured in links to this story.]