Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Guides

Italian-Themed Books and Cookbooks: Appetito Gift Guide

Appetito recommends these books from our contributors for the Italian food & drink enthusiasts on your list.

3:19 PM EST on December 13, 2023

Book covers

We love to celebrate cookbooks and cocktail books at Appetito. Some of other favorites can be found here. For the 2023 holiday season, we wanted to recommend books published (mostly) recently by our contributors that will surely please the Italian food & drink enthusiast on your list (and hopefully earn you some homemade Italian fare and cocktails as a result):

The Olive Oil Enthusiast by Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani

The cover of The Olive Oil Enthusiast.
The Olive Oil Enthusiast by Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani. Illustration by Maria Jesus Contreras.

Recommended

Meet the “Olive Oil Enthusiasts” with a Forthcoming Book of Information and Recipes from Italy

Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia by Rossella Rago

Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia by Rossella Rago.

Recommended

Rossella Rago Writes About Her New Cookbook, “Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia”

Italy Cocktails by Paul Feinstein

Italy Cocktails by Paul Feinstein.

The newest book on this list, just released, comes from Paul Feinstein, who spent years collecting 100-plus recipes that define the burgeoning world of Italian cocktails.

Food of the Italian Islands by Katie Parla

Katie Parla book Food of the Italian Islands
Food of the Italian Islands by Katie Parla.

Recommended

Katie Parla Writes About Her New Cookbook, “Food of the Italian Islands”

The Delmonico's Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York by Max Tucci

The Delmonico's Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York by Max Tucci.
The Delmonico's Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York by Max Tucci.

Recommended

How to Make a ‘Count Mario Tucci’ Negroni

Italy by Ingredient by Viola Buitoni

Italy by Ingredient will be published by Rizzoli USA in September 2023.

Recommended

Viola Buitoni Just Wrote the Book on Italian Artisanal Ingredients

Pasta et Al by Alec Morris

pasta et al book cover
Pasta et Al by Alec Morris.

Recommended

Gemelli With Slow-cooked Pork Shoulder Ragù

The Food of Sicily by Fabrizia Lanza

Food of Sicily cover
The Food of Sicily, a book by Fabrizia Lanza

Recommended

Focaccia with Black Olives and Rosemary

Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia

Cucina Povera book
Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia (Artisan Books).

Recommended

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe

The Story of Pasta by Steven Guarnaccia

Story of Pasta book cover
The Story of Pasta, by Steven Guarnaccia, is a new book tracing the stories of 35 pasta shapes, with illustrations by the author.

Recommended

Steven Guarnaccia Tells ‘The Story of Pasta’
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Guides

Gifts For Hosts: Appetito Gift Guide

Give the gift of Italian and (mostly) Italian-inspired products to the host of your Christmas or holiday party. Here are colorful, unique ideas from the Appetito braintrust.

December 13, 2023
Recipes

Aunt Phyllis’ Italian Citrus Cake

Our contributor continues her series on the "Era of Coffee and Cake" with a signature cake of her beloved Aunt Phyllis.

December 13, 2023
Recipes

Lamb Ragù for a Cozy and Delicious Winter Day

Cookbook author Danielle Caminiti shares a hearty and comforting lamb ragu perfect for pasta on a wintery Sunday.

December 12, 2023
See all posts