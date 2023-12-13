Italian-Themed Books and Cookbooks: Appetito Gift Guide

We love to celebrate cookbooks and cocktail books at Appetito. Some of other favorites can be found here. For the 2023 holiday season, we wanted to recommend books published (mostly) recently by our contributors that will surely please the Italian food & drink enthusiast on your list (and hopefully earn you some homemade Italian fare and cocktails as a result):

The Olive Oil Enthusiast by Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani

Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia by Rossella Rago

Italy Cocktails by Paul Feinstein

The newest book on this list, just released, comes from Paul Feinstein, who spent years collecting 100-plus recipes that define the burgeoning world of Italian cocktails.

Food of the Italian Islands by Katie Parla

The Delmonico's Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York by Max Tucci

Italy by Ingredient by Viola Buitoni

Pasta et Al by Alec Morris

The Food of Sicily by Fabrizia Lanza

Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia

The Story of Pasta by Steven Guarnaccia

