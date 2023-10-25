Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe
A fresh pasta recipe for orecchiette with broccoli rabe from the new book about Italian peasant cooking, Cucina Povera.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
Bread-and-Anchovy-Stuffed Green Peppers
In an excerpt from the inspiring new cookbook Cucina Povera, Giulia Scarpaleggia shares a family recipe for sweet green peppers stuffed with a variety of pantry items such as anchovies.
Rubirosa Expands Its Product Line With New Pasta Sampler
The NYC pizzeria rolled out a line of jarred sauces and other products last year, and now features pasta kits and an upcoming pasta sampler gift box.
Bona Furtuna
How Family and Regional Cuisine Inspired Chef Mario LaPosta
Acclaimed Pizzaiolo and Chef of the eponymous da LaPosta shares the five dishes that have inspired his career.
Focaccia with Black Olives and Rosemary
This focaccia with black olives and rosemary serves as the template for any number of delicious variations of another Sicilian favorite from the new book, The Food of Sicily.
Getting Down with Nicole Russell of Last Dragon Pizza
The star of "Pizza Wars" dishes on her journey to the top and the unique challenges of being a woman of color in the pizza world.