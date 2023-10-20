Celebrating National Cookbook Month with the Books of Appetito Authors

October is National Cookbook Month. We at Appetito thought to recognize (in alphabetical order) the many wonderful Italian cookbook authors who have contributed summaries of their publications and delectable recipes to the pages of our fledgling magazine. Grazie Mille, autori!

Click on the links to see the posts and access the recipes on Appetito—then click on the links in those stories to buy the books!

Italy by Ingredient by Viola Buitoni

Italy by Ingredient will be published by Rizzoli USA in September 2023.

From Courtroom to Cucina by Danielle Caminiti

Ciao Italia: Plant, Harvest, Cook! by Mary Ann Esposito

The Story of Pasta and How To Cook It! by Steven Guarnaccia

The Olive Oil Enthusiast by Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani

cooking with italian roots by Christina Minutillo

Food of the Italian Islands by Katie Parla

The Eternal City: Recipes and Stories from Rome by Maria Pasquale

Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia by Rossella Rago

Italian American: Red Sauce Classics and New Essentials: A Cookbook by Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli

Good Catch: A Guide to Sustainable Fish and Seafood with Recipes from the World's Oceans by Valentine Thomas

The Delmonico's Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York by Max Tucci

