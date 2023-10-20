Skip to Content
Celebrating National Cookbook Month with the Books of Appetito Authors

Appetito shares the excerpts and recipes from our cookbook contributors to celebrate National Cookbook Month.

10:17 AM EDT on October 20, 2023

mortadella and chicken meatballs.

Mortadella and Chicken Meatballs in chicken broth with pastina, from Italian American: Red Sauce Classics and New Essentials: A Cookbook by Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli

October is National Cookbook Month. We at Appetito thought to recognize (in alphabetical order) the many wonderful Italian cookbook authors who have contributed summaries of their publications and delectable recipes to the pages of our fledgling magazine. Grazie Mille, autori!

Click on the links to see the posts and access the recipes on Appetito—then click on the links in those stories to buy the books!

Italy by Ingredient by Viola Buitoni

Italy by Ingredient will be published by Rizzoli USA in September 2023.

From Courtroom to Cucina by Danielle Caminiti

Ciao Italia: Plant, Harvest, Cook! by Mary Ann Esposito

The Story of Pasta and How To Cook It! by Steven Guarnaccia

Ciao Italia: Plant, Harvest, Cook! by Mary Ann Esposito.
Story of Pasta book cover
The Story of Pasta, by Steven Guarnaccia, is a new book tracing the stories of 35 pasta shapes, with illustrations by the author.

The Olive Oil Enthusiast by Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani

The cover of The Olive Oil Enthusiast.
The Olive Oil Enthusiast by Skyler Mapes and Giuseppe Morisani. Illustration by Maria Jesus Contreras.

cooking with italian roots by Christina Minutillo

cooking with italian roots by Christina Minutillo.

Food of the Italian Islands by Katie Parla

Food of the Italian Islands by Katie Parla.

The Eternal City: Recipes and Stories from Rome by Maria Pasquale

The Eternal City: Recipes and Stories from Rome by Maria Pasquale.

Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia by Rossella Rago

Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia by Rossella Rago.

Italian American: Red Sauce Classics and New Essentials: A Cookbook by Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli

Don Angie cookbook cover
The acclaimed cookbook from Don Angie owners.

Good Catch: A Guide to Sustainable Fish and Seafood with Recipes from the World's Oceans by Valentine Thomas

Good Catch: A Guide to Sustainable Fish and Seafood with Recipes from the Worlds' Oceans by Valentine Thomas.

The Delmonico's Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York by Max Tucci

The Delmonico's Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York by Max Tucci.
