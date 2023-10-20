Features
Celebrating National Cookbook Month with the Books of Appetito Authors
Appetito shares the excerpts and recipes from our cookbook contributors to celebrate National Cookbook Month.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
The Culinary Journey of Chef Justin Raponi
The Executive Chef at Día Restaurant & Lounge in Toronto shares the five dishes that inspired his culinary journey.
Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Our contributor offers a savory, seasonal variation on a classic Italian comfort dish that is packed with nutrients and flavor.
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More →
Indaco Atlanta Brings Italian Food to the BeltLine
The latest Italian restaurant from Indigo Road Hospitality Group brings pasta, pizza, and much more to a desirable Atlanta location across from Ponce City Market.
Get Acquainted with Sparkling Wines from Trento DOC
A wine expert details the northern Italian sparkling wines from Trento DOC and shares tasting notes on two variations of Brut Rosè.