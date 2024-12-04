Skip to Content
Cocktails

Cecchi’s Eggnog Martini is On-Trend This Winter

A mashup of two classic drinks from a bar and grill in NYC’s West Village offers a spirited holiday cocktail that you can replicate at home.

10:00 AM EST on December 4, 2024

Eggnog martini

The eggnog martini from Cecchi’s in Manhattan.

Every year we hear about eggnog around the holidays. This season, Cecchi’s in Manhattan’s West Village is offering an Eggnog Martini that plays off the time-honored holiday sip.

“Given our ethos of serving delicious and classic American comfort food, this is a no-brainer,” says Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, owner of Cecchi’s.

The drink was inspired, he says, by family, ski trips, fireplaces — “the joys of winter and snow.” Made with eggnog, vodka, walnut liqueur, Grand Marnier, cloves and nutmeg, and served in a martini glass, it’s a cocktail that’s not only on-theme but it’s bound to taste just like Christmas. 

“Tradition, it’s fun and delicious,” said Cecchi-Azzolina.

Cecchi’s is known for its martinis — the dirty martini is especially delicious — and this holiday-focused sip will be available all through December.

Cecchi’s shared its Eggnog Martini recipe with Appetito for those who can’t make it to the West Village hotspot to try the drink in person.

Cecchi’s Eggnog Martini

Cecchi’s Eggnog Martini

Recipe by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz 1.5 Eggnog

  • 2 oz 2 Vodka

  • .25 oz .25 Alpina Walnut Liqueur

  • .25 oz .25 Grand Marnier

Directions

  • Shake over ice with two (2) whole cloves.
  • Strain into a martini glass
  • Garnish with powdered nutmeg

