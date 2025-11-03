The Pasta Queen Is Ready for the Holidays

What has Nadia “Pasta Queen” Munno been up to since Appetito contributor Max Tucci spoke to her earlier this year? Funny you should ask. For one, with 5.5 million Instagram followers, 4.4 million TikTok devotees, and a subscriber network she dubs the Royal Court, she’s continued to go viral with her range of just-gorgeous recipe videos and a continuing series where she watches (and later corrects) Italian recipes gone wrong.

The Pasta Queen’s debut cookbook, The Art of Italian Cooking, celebrates fresh ingredients and Mediterranean traditions. Courtesy of The Pasta Queen.

She’s also busy with her Just Gorgeous line of jarred sauces, which have been flying off the shelves and are now sold at retailers like Walmart. The Queen is also fresh off a recent trip to New York, where she hosted a popular event at the New York Wine and Food Festival alongside Mark “Lil Mo Mozzarella” Brucato.

It was in the Big Apple where I caught up with the Queen herself during a Friday night happy hour at Campari’s New York headquarters. Over multiple glasses of Negronis and plates piled high with cheese and Roman flatbread, we caught up to talk about all things Italian food: from the impending holidays to Her Majesty’s opinions on her favorite restaurants, ingredients, and more. Salute to you, Nadia.

Almighty Pasta Queen, as one of your many disciples I was wondering: what defines fall cooking in Italy?

I think it would be a lot of pumpkin-filled pastas. One thing that people don't quite know fully, and I keep coming across this, is that Italian cooking is Mediterranean-based ingredients-wise and we have humongous biodiversity in Italy for plants, herbs, vegetables, starches and fruits. Because of the various winds and currents, we have everything and it grows the biggest and best. So in terms of fall, we have lots of fruits and vegetables, and a lot of starches, including obviously squashes and pumpkins. We put pumpkins everywhere. Pumpkin fried in gorgeous butter and combined with other things is always a great dish.

Do the leaves change in Italy as much as they do in the States?

Yes, it's gorgeous! It is not as intense as you get in New England because it's a little more mild. We never really get that cold. But there are oranges, light browns and terracottas. I would say the foliage is more like in Northern California.

Everybody knows the Aperol Spritz is a drink that defines summer in Italy. What’s the go-to Italian drink for autumn?

I mean, right now the Negroni is very viral. In terms of the cocktail scene, I was recently talking with the head of Campari and they're like we don't know what is going on, but they're seeing a humongous interest and a very strong resurgence of interest in the Negroni. And it makes sense to me because it's more fall or wintery to me than a Spritz or something lighter.

What is the Pasta Queen making on Thanksgiving?

So in my Royal Court this year, we're going to be releasing a very fun menu. I'm definitely going to make this sweet potato gnocchi, so it’s orange with butter and sage. It's very simple. It’s orange which comes from sweet potato and flour, with fresh parmesan on top to give it a nuttiness. It’ll be just gorgeous. And then we're making a Turkey- stuffed meatloaf with a honey roasted prosciutto cotto, stuffed with cheese and greens. And for dessert, olive oil cakes spiced with orange juice and zest.

The Pasta Queen brings her signature charm and bold flavors to every dish, from simple pastas to holiday feasts. Courtesy of The Pasta Queen.

I'm getting hungry. Alright, now that we covered Thanksgiving, let’s move onto the next big eating holiday. What’s your favorite Chrsitmas dish? You have to pick just one, though.

Well I know Italian-Americans do Feast of the Seven Fishes, which doesn't actually exist in Italy. But a huge thing for me and my family is obviously muscles and clams and linguini on Christmas Eve. That’s a staple in my household because my kids absolutely are obsessed. We throw in a few sugarbomb tomatoes for a splash of color, but it’s mostly a white sauce. Then we have a crab salad, and then a shrimp, cucumber and fennel dish; we do like these little seafood salads on the sides, you know, that are absolutely incredible.

My dad usually marinates big seafood salad with a ton of shrimp, calamari, crab, lemon, garlic and parsley in a huge plastic tupperware we only use once a year that can barely fit in the fridge. So you’re saying this year we should mix it up?

This year you need to tell your dad that you should try to stick some cuttlefish in there. Cuttlefish is like a calamari-shape where they have the body that can be cut into rings, but it's a lot softer and you cut it into diamond shapes; it's really soft meat. It's absolutely gorgeous.

Okay, here’s a lightning round for you, and since you’re the pasta queen, let’s start with a royal choice. Pumpkin pasta sauce - to the guillotine or to the throne?

To the throne! I'm a pumpkin fan.

To the guillotine or to the throne: spaghetti and meatballs, American-style.

I mean, I'm not accustomed to it. So I would say guillotine. We don't eat such ginormous meatballs. There is a dish from Abruzzo, which is close to Rome, that is tiny, thumb-sized meatballs with a tomato sauce and spaghetti. It's very, very niche and very, very famous there. I feature that one in my second cookbook, too.

Marry, kill, date: Shrimp Scampi, Chicken Marsala, Veal Parmesan.

I’d date Shrimp Scampi. It’s less substantial and less commitment. Chicken Marsala I would totally marry because it's very rich. It's got layers of flavors. It has substance and depth just like you would want in a romantic partner.

True to your point, like marriage, there are many nuances. I’ve found that not all Marsalas taste the same.

It’s like how all romantic partners can be good, but what is your price range?

Exactly.

And I’d kill Veal Parmesan because it’s not Italian.

What's the number one food item in your kitchen that you use the most?

Garlic.

Do you grow it?

No, it takes too long. And I have chickens and they pick on it. I have a beautiful farmer's market nearby, so I'll go there and get it.

Speaking of, what’s the ingredient you use the least?

Oregano, because I lean towards basil.

I’m in Rome for one night. Where am I eating?

Poldo e Gianna Osteria. It's very secluded, but it's gotten more popular since I stuck it in my Rome guide. But it's in a tiny alleyway with no cars, so you could completely miss it. They use the purest of ingredients; they'll get their pasta from Naples, they'll get their cheese delivered from Naples. They'll get all the herbs and the meat from the farmers outside of Rome. They're puritans of wholesome ingredients.

What about your favorite restaurant in the USA?

Oh wow. This is difficult. I'm completely biased, but I would say so far my favorite of all that I've been to is La Devozione in New York. They cook very Neapolitan style and are also very strict on the type of ingredients they use. They have great wine, great champagne. They also have a great cocktail bar. They're very intentional and it's very elevated and it's very high quality.

You’re everybody’s favorite Italian chef. But who’s your favorite Italian chef?

A Chef called Peppe Guida. He has a Michelin-star restaurant in this tiny Italian town called Vico Equensa, and has his own orchard. When you eat at his restaurant, his mom is there; she's 90 and she cooks with him. His food is Michelin-star quality, while at the same time being super comforting.

Last question: who's someone who followed you on Instagram and you were like, ‘Oh my God, this is awesome!’ My answer would be you, of course.

(Laughs) For me, Sarah Jessica Parker. I was like, what? Come on!