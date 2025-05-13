The Pasta Queen Talks Spring Cooking with Max Tucci

As I sit on the upper terrace of my villa in Firenze , surrounded by the vibrant blooms of wisteria, I'm reminded of the beauty of Spring in Tuscany. The air is filled with the delicious aromas of my chef's preparations for a Spring-inspired lunch. And yes, we are still in full Spring, as summer begins on June 20th!

Recently, I had the pleasure of working with my dear friend, Nadia Caterina Munno, who the world has come to know as The Pasta Queen , together we did a taping for Food Network's hot show "Beat Bobby Flay." (Stay tuned for the release date.) During one of our off-camera conversations, an idea sparked inside of me for a story featuring Nadia's culinary savvy and love for Spring in Italy.

Nadia, a Roman with a family lineage of strong, divine women, grew up surrounded by the world of herbs and natural remedies. Her grandmother's store, La Strega , played a significant role in shaping Nadia's passion for cooking and her heritage.

During our Zoom interview, Nadia was at her magnificent villa in Florida, while I was enjoying Spring in Firenze at mine. We daydreamed about cooking together at my villa, and I couldn't help but imagine her preparing a magical meal. Before diving into our conversation, I asked Nadia who she'd love to cook for besides me at the villa. Without hesitation, she exclaimed, "Guy Ritchie!"

Intrigued, I asked why. Nadia's response was a fascinating glimpse into her creative aspirations: "My biggest dream is to be in movies, particularly his movies. I want to be an assassin chef, traveling between London and Italy on a mission." I couldn't help but envision The Pasta Queen in a fierce, blood-red Dolce & Gabbana suit, gun on hip, and wooden spoon in hand. My visions became stronger as she spoke, and I saw her in a red Ferrari, chasing her soon-to-be victim throughout the hills of Tuscany!

As we continued our conversation, Nadia shared her insights on Spring cooking, and I was reminded of the beauty of the season in Tuscany: a delightful blend of food, fantasy, and creativity.

The Pasta Queen in Italy. Photo by Erica Fava.

Nadia, as the Pasta Queen, what inspires your creativity when it comes to crafting spring-inspired pasta dishes?

Spring is a time of renewal, and for me, that means fresh, vibrant ingredients that bring dishes to life. I draw inspiration from the colors of the Italian countryside, the markets filled with seasonal produce, and the way certain flavors naturally complement each other. I love using ingredients that feel light yet flavorful—think tender asparagus, sweet peas, and bright citrus. Simple, fresh, and delicious.

Which Italian spring ingredients do you think are most underrated, and how do you like to incorporate them into your recipes?

One ingredient that doesn’t get enough attention is fava beans. They’re a staple in Italian spring cooking, and they add such a lovely creaminess when blended into a sauce or tossed whole with pasta and pecorino. Another favorite is agretti—a slightly salty, grassy green that pairs beautifully with seafood pasta. And, of course, wild fennel, which adds such depth to dishes like risottos and slow-simmered sauces.

What role does seasonal eating play in Italian cuisine, and how do you reflect this in your cooking?

Seasonality is the foundation of Italian cooking. We cook with what’s fresh and available, and that’s what makes every dish taste its best. Spring brings delicate flavors—zucchini flowers, artichokes, fresh herbs, and young cheeses like ricotta. I focus on simple preparations that let these ingredients shine, whether it’s a light lemony pasta or a vegetable-forward risotto.

Can you share a favorite childhood memory of celebrating spring in Italy and how it influences your cooking today?

Growing up in Italy, spring meant gathering with family for Pasquetta, the Monday after Easter, when everyone heads outdoors for a picnic. I remember my grandmother making fresh pasta early in the morning while we picked fava beans from the garden. We’d pack up a simple meal—pecorino, fresh bread, salumi, and seasonal vegetables—and enjoy it under the sun. That tradition of celebrating food and nature together is something I carry into my cooking today.

The Pasta Queen enjoying pizza in her hometown of Rome. Photo by Erica Fava.

How do you balance traditional Italian techniques with modern twists and creative flavor combinations in your spring dishes?

For me, tradition always comes first. I like to honor the classic methods—using high-quality pasta, slow-cooked sauces, and fresh, simple ingredients. But I also love adding subtle twists, like incorporating citrus zest into a pasta sauce for extra brightness or swapping in unexpected herbs like mint instead of basil. The goal is always to enhance the flavors, not overpower them.

Which Italian regions or cities do you think offer the most exciting and diverse spring ingredients, and why?

Each region in Italy has something special to offer in the spring. Tuscany is wonderful for fresh pecorino and asparagus, while Sicily has the most incredible wild fennel and citrus. Liguria is at its best in spring, especially for basil—perfect for making fresh pesto. And in Puglia, burrata is unbelievably creamy this time of year, making it the perfect addition to light spring salads and pasta.

What are some essential Italian spring pantry staples that everyone should have on hand?

If you want to cook like an Italian in spring, make sure you have:

- Good quality pasta (always bronze-cut).

- Extra virgin olive oil (the foundation of flavor).

- Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano Reggiano for a salty, savory bite.

- Lemons for brightness.

- Fresh herbs like basil, mint, and wild fennel.

- Pine nuts for a bit of crunch in pasta and salads.

- And, of course, a nice bottle of chilled Fume Blanc from my friends at Ferrari Carano.

Can you walk us through your process for creating a new spring-inspired pasta dish, from concept to plate?

It usually starts with the ingredients. I’ll go to a market or a garden, see what’s fresh, and build a dish around that. For example, if I find beautiful zucchini flowers, I might pair them with a delicate ricotta sauce and handmade tagliatelle. From there, it’s all about balance—making sure the flavors complement each other without overpowering the natural freshness of the ingredients. I’ll test the dish, refine it, and once it’s perfect, I’m ready to share.

How do you think Italian Spring dishes can be adapted for vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free diets without sacrificing flavor or authenticity?

Italian food is already very adaptable. Many classic dishes are naturally vegetarian—pasta primavera, risotto with asparagus, and fresh tomato-based sauces. For vegan versions, I love using blended nuts or legumes to create creamy textures without dairy. The key is to focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients so the dish still feels authentic.

The Pasta Queen focuses on seasonal ingredients, especially in spring. Photo by Erica Fava.

Looking ahead to the warmer months, what Italian spring dishes or ingredients are you most excited to explore and share with your audience?

I love highlighting fresh pasta dishes that feel light and vibrant. I’m excited to explore more chilled pasta salads with lemon and mint, seafood pastas using delicate white fish, and even creative takes on pesto—like one made with pistachios and basil. And as the temperatures rise, I’ll definitely be sharing refreshing desserts like strawberry zabaglione and lemon granita.

And my last question for The Pasta Queen- (my daydream that one day will turn into a reality)...If you were to visit me at my villa in Firenze next Spring, what menu would you prepare?

I’d keep it simple, seasonal, and delicious. We’d start with a beautiful antipasto board with prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, dried and fresh fruit. Then, I’d serve a fresh tagliolini with asparagus, lemon zest, and pecorino. For the main course, we’d enjoy a grilled sea bass with roasted cherry tomatoes and wild fennel. And to finish? A light strawberry zabaglione paired with a chilled glass of limoncello. We’d dine al fresco, with the rolling hills as our backdrop, enjoying good food, good wine, and good company. Just gorgeous!

