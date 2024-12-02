Skip to Content
Fast and Healthy Italian Pantry Items from Eataly

We have compiled a list of healthy and easy to prepare Italian pantry items all available online from Eataly.

11:00 AM EST on December 2, 2024

Eataly entrance

An entrance to Eataly Downtown NYC. Photo:Pablo Enriquez

What makes Italian food so healthy is that the products are of the highest quality. In addition, said products are often prepared quickly and easily. The key to both the health and immediacy is having a properly stocked Italian pantry.

To facilitate your healthy Italian pantry, we've culled through the online products available via Eataly's website for a one-stop shop experience delivered right to your home.

Our selections offer all the essentials to have on hand, all lending themselves to easy preparation so you can throw together healthy, delicious Italian meals in a matter of minutes. Use the anchovies in a creative pasta dish, or use the pesto to save time when preparing a stuffed leg of lamb. Stock up now, save time, and get healthy!

Prices subject to change. [Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olio Frantoio extra virgin olive oil Melchiorri

Frantoio extra virgin olive oil 25.3 Fl Oz Oleificio Melchiorri | Eataly — $23.79

Tomato Passata

Riolfi tomato sauce with basil

Passata di pomodoro tomato purée with basil 24 oz. Riolfi | Eataly — $6.29

Pesto

Ligurian Pesto with Garlic from Niasca Portofino.
Ligurian Pesto with Garlic from Niasca Portofino.

Ligurian pesto with garlic 6.3 oz Niasca Portofino | Eataly — $10.84

Italian Grain Pastas

Bucatini and Afeltra package
Bucatini Afeltra package.

100% italian grain rigatoni 17.6 oz Afeltra | Eataly — $6.99

100% italian grain bucatini 35.3 oz Afeltra | Eataly — $10.84

Cannellini Beans

Cannellini Beans from Alce Nero.
Cannellini Beans from alce nero.

Organic cooked cannellini beans in jar 10.5 oz Alce Nero | Eataly — $4.54

Chickpeas

Chickpeas from alce nero.
Chickpeas from alce nero.

Organic cooked chickpeas in jar 10.5 oz Alce Nero | Eataly — $4.54

Tuna

Tuna Fillets from As do Mar.
Tuna Fillets from As do Mar.

Tuna fillets in olive oil in jar 8.8 oz. As do Mar | Eataly — $13.99

Anchovies

Agostino Recca anchovy fillets

Anchovies in olive oil with capers 3.1 oz. Agostino Recca | Eataly — $8.04

If you'd like some of our own recipes and commentary on the best Italian dietary practices, follow this link.



