Fast and Healthy Italian Pantry Items from Eataly

What makes Italian food so healthy is that the products are of the highest quality. In addition, said products are often prepared quickly and easily. The key to both the health and immediacy is having a properly stocked Italian pantry.

To facilitate your healthy Italian pantry, we've culled through the online products available via Eataly's website for a one-stop shop experience delivered right to your home.

Our selections offer all the essentials to have on hand, all lending themselves to easy preparation so you can throw together healthy, delicious Italian meals in a matter of minutes. Use the anchovies in a creative pasta dish, or use the pesto to save time when preparing a stuffed leg of lamb. Stock up now, save time, and get healthy!

Prices subject to change. [Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Frantoio extra virgin olive oil 25.3 Fl Oz Oleificio Melchiorri | Eataly — $23.79

Tomato Passata

Passata di pomodoro tomato purée with basil 24 oz. Riolfi | Eataly — $6.29

Pesto

Ligurian Pesto with Garlic from Niasca Portofino.

Ligurian pesto with garlic 6.3 oz Niasca Portofino | Eataly — $10.84

Italian Grain Pastas

Bucatini Afeltra package.

100% italian grain rigatoni 17.6 oz Afeltra | Eataly — $6.99

100% italian grain bucatini 35.3 oz Afeltra | Eataly — $10.84

Cannellini Beans

Cannellini Beans from alce nero.

Organic cooked cannellini beans in jar 10.5 oz Alce Nero | Eataly — $4.54

Chickpeas

Chickpeas from alce nero.

Organic cooked chickpeas in jar 10.5 oz Alce Nero | Eataly — $4.54

Tuna

Tuna Fillets from As do Mar.

Tuna fillets in olive oil in jar 8.8 oz. As do Mar | Eataly — $13.99

Anchovies

Anchovies in olive oil with capers 3.1 oz. Agostino Recca | Eataly — $8.04