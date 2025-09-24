Campari, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s ‘Stay Bitter’ Collection for Negroni Week

Aperitivo brand Campari is marking its 13th Negroni Week with a capsule collection created in partnership with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The “Stay Bitter Capsule Collection” features a “Stay Bitter” tagline that takes inspiration from the Negroni and what Campari calls its “key ingredient.”

The collection includes a limited-edition line of clothing and accessories ranging form a tote bag to a crewneck sweatshirt to a hat priced between $40 and $70. Part of the proceeds are set to be donated to the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund.

According to Campari, which also partners with Imbibe, the collaboration with Gellar reflects her love for the cocktail and some of her previous acting roles. She “embodies the concept of embracing bitterness,” according to the brand.

"For me, a perfect night out calls for a bold Negroni,” Gellar says. “My friends even call me the 'bitter connoisseur'. Now, I'm so happy to be launching the Stay Bitter Capsule Collection with Campari, turning my love for bitterness into an everyday lifestyle.”

Allison Varone, head of marketing at Campari America, says that kicking off another Negroni Week is a pleasure.

“It's wonderful to see this iconic cocktail praised worldwide, from our industry professionals to brand enthusiasts,” Varone says. “Our goal is for Negroni fans to have the opportunity to expand on their love of the cocktail while also continuing to support hospitality professionals along with our partners, Imbibe and Slow Food."

