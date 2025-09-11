Wayfinder Newport offers a laid-back, coastal stay in Rhode Island

There’s nothing like a New England summer—or fall, or spring, or winter, in my opinion. But Newport does a coastal summer like no other.

The Rhode Island city, part of The Classic Coast, is picture perfect with its hydrangeas in bloom, bustling port area and seaside dotted with sail boats and the like. It’s a popular destination for weekenders, bachelorette parties and so many other travel occasions.

It’s a destination that’s been near and dear to my heart that I visited through childhood in eastern Connecticut and beyond—and I’ve never had a better hospitality experience there than I had while I stayed for a girls’ weekend with my mom at the Wayfinder Newport as summer kicked off earlier this year.

The Wayfinder

Here’s what you need to know about the hotel (plus a little extra intel) before booking a reservation at the Wayfinder Newport.

The Property

The recently renovated Wayfinder sits at 151 Admiral Kalbfus Road, on the north side of Newport, just outside its center, in a rather unassuming building with grey shingled siding, a brick facade and a large parking lot and fenced-in pool characterized by colorful murals.

The feel of the Wayfinder Newport is contemporary and chilled—quite laid back yet very aesthetically pleasing. The hotel advertises itself as “delightfully offbeat” and I believe that’s an appropriate self-assessment.

The hotel was developed by Dovetail + Co, which aimed to link “contemporary coastal design” with local partnerships. The property includes more than 1,000 pieces from Rhode Island-based artists and products from local brands including Shore Soap Co. and O&G Studio. The brand said it aimed to offer a space that feels more like a “stylish friend’s beach house” than a traditional hotel.

Upon entry, guests are greeted by art-filled walls and a cheerful fireplace setup, with space to lounge accented by varying blues and mustard yellows that give coastal modern vibes.

The hotel aims to serve as a “coastal hideaway” while still honoring Newport’s history, including its maritime roots as part of The Ocean State.

The Wayfinder includes 187 guest rooms, 30 suites that include a sitting area and a wet bar each, event space, high-speed WiFi, parking, EV charging stations, an onsite gym that is open 24/7, an outdoor pool with cocktail service, outdoor party deck with games appropriate for guests of all ages, a small gift shop and onsite dining including the property’s newly reopened Little Clam restaurant and a coffee shop. It is also pet-friendly.

The guest room we stayed in was clean, adorable and comfortable in muted coastal tones (beiges, teals—the like) with Matouk Terry & Bed Throws adorning the cloud-like mattresses, a coffee maker, Shore Co. toiletries and local art.

While staying at the Wayfinder, we slept well and found the room setup conducive to a great weekend getaway.

The hotel had plenty to offer during my stay but what stood out most was perhaps our visit to the hotel’s newly reopened Little Clam restaurant.

Little Clam is what appears to be an effortless extension of the hotel with decor that exists in harmony with the rest of the property with its own culinary emphasis.

Named for the clam, which has significance in the region’s culinary traditions, Little Clam seeks to showcase Rhode Island’s fishermen, farmers and artisans. The restaurant is run under Jake Rojas, consulting chef to Dovetail & Co., and Antonio Wormley, who serves as executive chef.

The menu offerings include local seafood, artisanal local produce and seasonal produce. We visited during the soft opening and everything I tried was elevated, delicious and fresh with unique twists. I would truly be shocked if Little Clam does not become an area hotspot for locals and tourists alike.

The hotel is also home to The Café which serves coffee from Nitro Bar and snacks, and the Poolshack, which offers frozen drinks and more casual menu items.

It was a little too cool to use the pool while we were there, but it didn’t dampen our stay by any means. That said, it’s a must during my next summertime visit.

Itinerary

Newport’s appeal extends beyond the city’s immediate bounds. Rhode Island is very drivable and has a lot more to offer.

We started our trip—a three-day weekened—before we even checked into the Wayfinder, with a visit to Sakonnet Vineyard in Little Compton, Rhode Island.

The Sakonnet Vineyard spans 169 acres and is a slice of heaven. Thirty of those acres are dedicated to wine production.

Celebrating its 50th birthday in 2025, Sakonnet bills itself as “New England’s Oldest Vineyard.” It’s open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There, guests can explore the grounds, taste the wines (which we loved trying onsite and even bought a few bottles to take home), enjoy seasonal menu offerings and more.

We made our way into Newport for a drink at 22 Bowen’s outdoor bar and a little shopping. After we changed for dinner, we actually returned to 22 Bowen’s where we had a reservation (it’s a typical stop for me when I visit the area).

Then, after a gorgeous meal, we headed to bed early.

Saturday, we woke up refreshed and ready to take on the full day in Newport. We’d planned for a trip to The Cliff Walk, coffee, brunch at Remy’s Loose at The Chanler and drinks at Castle Hill Inn before dinner at Little Clam inside the Wayfinder.

The weather changed things a bit for us. It was cold, grey and wet out but we still ventured to The Cliff Walk, which is beautiful even in inclement conditions. When we were on the walk—which features ocean views on one side and mansion views on the other—the sun did come out, which felt like a gift after multiple days of rain prior.

After, we had a caffeine stop at Springline Coffee, another favorite, and headed back to get ready for brunch.

Arriving at The Chanler was like walking into a daydream. The mansion turned luxury hotel that houses Remy’s Loose is gorgeous and sits above The Cliff Walk with sweeping sea views. We enjoyed a delectable meal before having a cocktail at The Chanler’s summer wine garden. As we sat enjoying our afternoon sips, high winds picked up, causing Castle Hill Inn to cancel all lawn reservations, so it felt serendipitous that we’d decided to stay a little longer.

Once we wrapped up at The Chanler, we headed back into town to do a little more shopping—more like browsing, we didn’t buy much, but had the best time. It had begun to rain sideways and we decided to take refuge at The Clarke Cooke House, another Newport staple, before heading back to the hotel for dinner.

Dinner at Little Clam was beyond, as I mentioned above. The dishes were flavorful, inventive and top notch in terms of quality.

After, stuffed, we ended the night.

Sunday, we poked around a bit in the morning. With chilly but better conditions, we went back to The Cliff Walk and admired the views—we even saw people surfing, which was super cool—before breakfast at CRU Cafe and one more coffee from Springline before packing up to head out.

It was a blast of a weekend.

Quick Recommendations

Below find bulleted recommendations of where to go and where to eat (some are repeated from above), if you’re more interested in a rapid assessment. I’ll also include a list of area Italian restaurants.

Italian hotspots:

General area recommendations:

Bottom line

I will undoubtedly return to the Wayfinder Newport. It’s comfortable, adorable and perfect for a weekend stay whether you’re flying solo, traveling with family, a partner or friends. The Wayfinder has something to offer everyone.

And one pro tip I’ll leave you with: The hotel’s location and the nature of Newport does make it so that having a car is certainly ideal for a weekend trip to the area. That said, ride shares like Uber are inexpensive and available when you prefer to leave the car parked.

