The Joy of Gelato: How to Enjoy Italian Ice Cream this Summer

There’s something wonderful about seeing a grown-up holding an ice cream cone. Ice cream sparks joy for both adults and children alike, and it holds true in both Italian and American traditions, where ice cream (or more precisely, gelato ) is synonymous with summertime.

While "gelato" is the Italian word for ice cream, there's a notable difference between the two. Gelato is generally denser and smoother, made with more milk than cream, and churned more slowly, resulting in less air. It’s also served at a slightly warmer temperature. In contrast, ice cream has a lighter, fluffier texture due to a higher fat content and faster churning process.

Gelato within a display counter.

Don’t get me wrong; I love both ice cream and gelato, but my favorite flavor of gelato is hazelnut (nocciola).

Here are a few tips to enjoy gelato while embracing balance:

Savor it: Being present while eating gelato allows you to truly enjoy the experience and even feel satisfied with a smaller portion.

Balance with other nutrients: Pairing your gelato with protein and fiber can help balance your overall nutrient intake. Better yet, eat your gelato as dessert, rather than a snack, after your meal in order to balance your blood sugar and reduce a spike.

Choose a quality product: High-quality gelato, made locally with natural ingredients, often has a richer flavor and is better for your health. Purity of ingredients matters, as many American ice creams are filled with additives including a ton of sugar and chemicals.

So do me a favor, take yourself on a date to soak in the joy of gelato and let us know your favorite gelaterias!