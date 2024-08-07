As a kid, when I would go to Italy, I’d insist on one gelato a day. There was something utterly magical about the silky smooth, refreshing treat that was unlike hard American ice cream.

These days, there are industrial products marketed as “gelato” in the States, but none of them have either the taste or texture of Italian gelato.

Why is this? For starters, in Italy, gelato is different. It has less fat content than American ice cream; it is kept at a warmer temperature than American ice cream, and it is also churned in different machines at a slower speed than American ice cream, all of which leads to that silky creamy smooth texture.

Further, in Italy, gelato is served with a spade and not a scoop, and usually, the person serving it will soften it up with the spade before serving it, kind of like the way a painter will warm paint in a palette.

So how do we get that true Italian taste and texture here?

My method using a KitchenAid ice-cream bowl attachment gets pretty darn close! So close, in fact, that my Florentine husband swears this the best gelato he’s had stateside.

If you have another kind of ice-cream maker, churn at a low/medium speed until it is the right consistency.

Here, I’ve created a plum gelato, using seasonal organic plums. I use this same method for peach gelato, and you could use this same method for strawberry or any other fruit of your liking.

It’s simple enough and delicious, and it’s a great way of making the most of summer’s bounty.

One taste, and you'll be transported to Italy!

As with all of my recipes, feel free to up the sugar if you like things sweeter. However, I strongly suggest that before you do so, factor in the ripeness and sweetness of the fruit you are using.

Plum Gelato Recipe by Chiara Montalto Gianinni







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients For the Plum Base

8-9 medium-sized 8-9 organic plums at peak ripeness

1 tbsp. 1 sugar

1/3 cup 1/3 water (enough to cover the plums in your pot)

For the Gelato

1-3/4 cups 1-3/4 whole milk, organic

1-1/2 cup 1-1/2 heavy cream, organic

5 tbsp. 5 cornstarch

1 envelope 1 paneangeli vanillina

5-7 tbsp. 5-7 sugar (or more, to taste) Directions Wash and dry plums.

Cut and core them.

Place plums in a small saucepan.

Sprinkle with 1 tbsp sugar (or more, to taste)

Cover with water.

Cook on a low flame about 15-20 minutes, till sugar is dissolved and fruit has reduced (it will look almost like a thick compote, but may still have some liquid).

Cool thoroughly.

Once cool, strain plums from liquid (reserve liquid).

Mash the plums using a fork or wooden spoon.

Whisk cornstarch and 4-5 tbsp. sugar into milk (be sure there are no lumps). Set aside.

In a separate saucepan, warm cream, remaining sugar and vanillina over a low heat (do not boil or scorch)

Add mashed plums, and enough of the plum liquid to achieve a rich plum color.

When mixture is warm and slightly thick, pour in milk and cornstarch mixture (add a little more plum liquid here if you like a deeper color).

Continue to cook over a low flame while whisking (it will thicken slightly).

Once thickened, remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Cover and refrigerate at least a few hours, preferably overnight (the longer this rests in the fridge, the stronger the plum taste develops).

Ready a Kitchen Aid with an ice cream attachment.

Set up freezer bowl and blade.

Turn on low speed.

Add gelato mixture with machine on low.

Churn on a low to medium speed, about 17-20 minutes.

Serve immediately.

