How to Make a Slow-Churned Plum Gelato at Home

As a kid, when I would go to Italy, I’d insist on one gelato a day. There was something utterly magical about the silky smooth, refreshing treat that was unlike hard American ice cream.
These days, there are industrial products marketed as “gelato” in the States, but none of them have either the taste or texture of Italian gelato.
Why is this? For starters, in Italy, gelato is different. It has less fat content than American ice cream; it is kept at a warmer temperature than American ice cream, and it is also churned in different machines at a slower speed than American ice cream, all of which leads to that silky creamy smooth texture.
Further, in Italy, gelato is served with a spade and not a scoop, and usually, the person serving it will soften it up with the spade before serving it, kind of like the way a painter will warm paint in a palette.
So how do we get that true Italian taste and texture here?
My method using a KitchenAid ice-cream bowl attachment gets pretty darn close! So close, in fact, that my Florentine husband swears this the best gelato he’s had stateside.
If you have another kind of ice-cream maker, churn at a low/medium speed until it is the right consistency.
Here, I’ve created a plum gelato, using seasonal organic plums. I use this same method for peach gelato, and you could use this same method for strawberry or any other fruit of your liking.
It’s simple enough and delicious, and it’s a great way of making the most of summer’s bounty.
One taste, and you'll be transported to Italy!
As with all of my recipes, feel free to up the sugar if you like things sweeter. However, I strongly suggest that before you do so, factor in the ripeness and sweetness of the fruit you are using.
