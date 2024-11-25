Torta Sbrisolona: The Italian Streusel Dessert

More like a giant cookie than a cake, Torta Sbrisolona—or simply Sbrisolona—has one of those irresistible Italian names that rolls effortlessly off the tongue while accurately describing its texture: crumbly. Think crumbly like streusel.

An ancient dolce from the city of Mantova, Sbrisolona traditionally combines ground almonds, cornmeal, flour, sugar, and lard (modern versions use butter) into hand-crumbled, streusel-like clusters that are scattered like raindrops onto a pan and baked. The result is a crisp, crumbly cake that isn’t sliced with a knife but ceremoniously broken into cookie-like pieces instead.

This unique quality is one of the reasons I include Sbrisolona in my Italian Thanksgiving menu. It’s the perfect sharing dessert—placed in the center of the table for guests to break apart (a ritual reminiscent of breaking bread) and dip into sweet dessert wine.

Another reason? I add pecans—the quintessential American nut associated with Thanksgiving—to my Sbrisolona. They lend a rich, buttery sweetness that rivals the original.

Finally, and not to be underestimated, Sbrisolona is a true gift for the busiest cooking day of the year: quick, easy, and fun to make. With its satisfying taste, texture, and crumbly streusel-ishness, this Italian dessert might just become one of your sweet Thanksgiving traditions for years to come.

