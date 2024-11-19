Skip to Content
Recipes

Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage Is a Holiday Crowd-Pleaser

Focaccia bread stuffing with herbs and sausage elevates a Thanksgiving standard with Italian style and flavor.

10:00 AM EST on November 19, 2024

Make my family's favorite focaccia stuffing with herbs and Italian sausage to bring your Thanksgiving table to the next level. This special dressing (because it’s not stuffed into the bird, it’s not technically considered stuffing) will be loved by young and old for Thanksgiving and during the holidays, and I guarantee you’ll be asked to make it again and again!  

I started making this dressing with focaccia years ago, when I thought I had garlic bread and Italian bread in my freezer. It turned out that I only had my homemade onion focaccia and a loaf of my tomato-herb focaccia. I like to use what I have on hand, so I thought, why not give it a try? Voilà, my new and improved focaccia stuffing with herbs and sausage will become one of your favorite side dishes for Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays.  

Feel free to use your favorite sausage and cheeses of choice to make it your own. I’m going to substitute the fontina with taleggio or another melty cheese for a creamy, tangy twist.

Enjoy my Italian-accented side dish with turkey or your meat of choice for your Thanksgiving or while entertaining during the holidays. You can make it vegetarian without the sausage, and it still tastes amazing. I enjoy knowing my recipe from Casa Michele’s Kitchen will make its way to your festive table.

Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage

Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage

Recipe by Michele Sessa
0 votes
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

50

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. 2 olive oil

  • 1 medium 1 onion, chopped

  • 2 2 celery stalks and leaves, chopped.

  • 1 medium 1 carrot, chopped

  • 1 1 red bell pepper, chopped

  • 2 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 lbs. 1 hot (or mild) Italian sausage out of the casing

  • 1 tbsp. 1 fresh rosemary, chopped.

  • 1 tsp. 1 dried oregano

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 red pepper flakes

  • 1 lbs. 1 day-old focaccia bread, cubed

  • 1 cup 1 grated Parmesan cheese

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 shredded fontina or mozzarella

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 melted butter

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 white wine

  • 1-1/2 cups 1-1/2 turkey or chicken stock

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 °F
  • In a large skillet cook the vegetables in olive oil for 5 minutes.
  • Add the sausage, breaking it up into small pieces until brown.
  • Stir in fresh and dried seasonings then transfer to a large bowl.
  • Add in the bread, cheeses, butter, wine and enough stock to moisten the bread
  • Place in a buttered 9 x 13 baking dish and bake covered for about 30 minutes.
  • Remove the cover and bake until GBAD (golden brown and delicious) in about 10 minutes.

Did you make this recipe?

