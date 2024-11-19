Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage Is a Holiday Crowd-Pleaser

Make my family's favorite focaccia stuffing with herbs and Italian sausage to bring your Thanksgiving table to the next level. This special dressing (because it’s not stuffed into the bird, it’s not technically considered stuffing) will be loved by young and old for Thanksgiving and during the holidays, and I guarantee you’ll be asked to make it again and again!

I started making this dressing with focaccia years ago, when I thought I had garlic bread and Italian bread in my freezer. It turned out that I only had my homemade onion focaccia and a loaf of my tomato-herb focaccia. I like to use what I have on hand, so I thought, why not give it a try? Voilà, my new and improved focaccia stuffing with herbs and sausage will become one of your favorite side dishes for Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays.

Feel free to use your favorite sausage and cheeses of choice to make it your own. I’m going to substitute the fontina with taleggio or another melty cheese for a creamy, tangy twist.

Enjoy my Italian-accented side dish with turkey or your meat of choice for your Thanksgiving or while entertaining during the holidays. You can make it vegetarian without the sausage, and it still tastes amazing. I enjoy knowing my recipe from Casa Michele’s Kitchen will make its way to your festive table.