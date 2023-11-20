Recipes
Ovis Mollis Cookies Are Your Thanksgiving Dolce
Our "Dolce Queen" shares a recipe for Ovis Mollis cookies, a unique Thanksgiving dessert that is both delicate and crumbly.
Cin-Cin to the Italian-American Thanksgiving
Our contributor shares the humorous memories of his Italian American Thanksgivings and the abundance on the table.
Modern Italian Restaurant Contrada Opens in Toronto
Toronto’s Little Italy is home to a new Italian-inspired restaurant, Contrada, from three young but experienced friends with community in mind.
How to Make Lagane Pasta with Chickpeas
Italian culinary expert, Amy Riolo, shares an ancient lagane pasta with chickpeas recipe from Italy's southern regions.
Culinary Expert Amy Riolo on Pasta and Health
Chef and Mediterranean lifestyle ambassador Amy Riolo provides six things to look out for when you eat pasta so that you can make sure you are getting all the nutrients to enjoy as much as possible.