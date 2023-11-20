Skip to Content
Ovis Mollis Cookies Are Your Thanksgiving Dolce

Our "Dolce Queen" shares a recipe for Ovis Mollis cookies, a unique Thanksgiving dessert that is both delicate and crumbly.

9:00 AM EST on November 20, 2023

Ovis Mollis cookies.

Ovis Mollis. Photo Courtesy of Ale Gambini.

As Thanksgiving approaches, get ready to pamper your family and friends with a unique sweet treat. If you're seeking a delightful idea, consider my Ovis Mollis cookies. These delicate, crumbly Italian cookies are made with hard-boiled egg yolks and potato starch. Ovis Mollis, which literally means soft eggs in Italian, have a well in the center typically filled with apricot jam, resembling a fried egg in shape and appearance. In my variation, I've replaced the jam with a luscious chocolate spread, which is palm oil-free and sourced from organic farms. 

Enjoy this delicious twist on a classic treat!

Ovis Mollis Cookies

Ovis Mollis Cookies

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Ale Gambini
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 8.82 oz 8.82 flour type 00

  • 4.41 oz 4.41 potato starch

  • 8.82 oz 8.82 unsalted butter, softened

  • 4.41 oz 4.41 sifted powdered sugar

  • 1 tsp 1 vanilla extract

  • 9 medium 9 hard-boiled egg yolks

  • apricot jam or chocolate spread for filling

  • powdered sugar for dusting

Directions

  • Sift together flour and potato starch. Set this mixture aside.
  • Pass the hard-boiled egg yolks through a fine mesh strainer and set them aside.
  • In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, cream the softened butter and sifted powdered sugar.
  • Add the vanilla extract and continue to cream the mixture.
  • Gradually add the sieved egg yolks, mixing until well incorporated.
  • Reduce the mixer's speed and slowly add the flour and potato starch mixture until just combined.
  • Shape the resulting dough into a large ball, wrap it with plastic wrap, and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.
  • Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).
  • On a work surface, shape the dough into walnut-sized balls and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  • Slightly flatten the balls and create a small well in the center using your thumb or the handle of a small rolling pin.
  • Bake for approximately 12 minutes, or until they turn a light golden color.
  • Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a couple of minutes, then fill each well with a teaspoon of chocolate spread and let them cool completely.
  • Serve dusted with powdered sugar on top or store them in a cookie tin; they tend to taste even better the following day.

Alessandra “Ale” Gambini@

Alessandra “Ale” Gambini is a SoCal-based Italian food writer, cookbook author, recipe developer, host in online food programs, Italian brand ambassador (Matilde, Vicenzi), cooking instructor, IICCT certified chocolate taster and a WorldChefs Accredited Tea Master.

