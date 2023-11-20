Ovis Mollis Cookies Are Your Thanksgiving Dolce

As Thanksgiving approaches, get ready to pamper your family and friends with a unique sweet treat. If you're seeking a delightful idea, consider my Ovis Mollis cookies. These delicate, crumbly Italian cookies are made with hard-boiled egg yolks and potato starch. Ovis Mollis, which literally means soft eggs in Italian, have a well in the center typically filled with apricot jam, resembling a fried egg in shape and appearance. In my variation, I've replaced the jam with a luscious chocolate spread, which is palm oil-free and sourced from organic farms.

Ovis Mollis Cookies







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Ale Gambini Servings 8 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 8.82 oz 8.82 flour type 00

4.41 oz 4.41 potato starch

8.82 oz 8.82 unsalted butter, softened

4.41 oz 4.41 sifted powdered sugar

1 tsp 1 vanilla extract

9 medium 9 hard-boiled egg yolks

apricot jam or chocolate spread for filling

powdered sugar for dusting Directions Sift together flour and potato starch. Set this mixture aside.

Pass the hard-boiled egg yolks through a fine mesh strainer and set them aside.

In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, cream the softened butter and sifted powdered sugar.

Add the vanilla extract and continue to cream the mixture.

Gradually add the sieved egg yolks, mixing until well incorporated.

Reduce the mixer's speed and slowly add the flour and potato starch mixture until just combined.

Shape the resulting dough into a large ball, wrap it with plastic wrap, and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).

On a work surface, shape the dough into walnut-sized balls and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Slightly flatten the balls and create a small well in the center using your thumb or the handle of a small rolling pin.

Bake for approximately 12 minutes, or until they turn a light golden color.

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a couple of minutes, then fill each well with a teaspoon of chocolate spread and let them cool completely.

Serve dusted with powdered sugar on top or store them in a cookie tin; they tend to taste even better the following day.