Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

Miami’s ViceVersa’s New Futurist Cocktails + Recipe

ViceVersa unveils a new cocktail experience shaped by artistry, emotion, and a touch of the unexpected.

9:00 AM EST on December 2, 2025

Poesia, a chocolate-inspired riff on the New Fashioned from the To Digest section. Photo credit: ViceVersa

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Miami has no shortage of bars chasing spectacle, but every once in a while a place introduces something that feels genuinely new. That’s the case at ViceVersa, where creative director Valentino Longo and his team have launched The Manifesto of Nonsense, a cocktail menu inspired by the  imaginative spirit of the Italian Futurists of the 1930s.

Longo looks to the Futurists’ belief that a drink should be felt as much as tasted. Their approach shapes the new menu, which unfolds across five themes: To Awaken, To Excite, To Arouse, To Relax, To Digest. Each section begins with its own short manifesto, paired with illustrations by modern Italian futurist artist Jean Vaquier, known as Folzer. His work appears throughout the menu and on the bar's walls, giving the space a creative, slightly theatrical edge.

A function for every flavor

Balla! Balla!, a fiery cocktail from the To Arouse section of ViceVersa’s new menu. Photo credit: ViceVersa

The Manifesto of Nonsense features ten cocktails divided into five sections, each designed with a specific purpose.

Aperire / Aperitivo Cocktails: Melavista channels the sparkle of an Italian apple soda, while Little Toni.Co (see recipe below) turns a dirty martini into a refreshing highball.

Exciting /Dynamic Cocktails: ZigZag blends mezcal, espresso, almond, and Frangelico, and the frozen Sgroppino blends codigo tequila blanco and lemon.

Aphrodisiac / Spicy Cocktails: Balla! Balla! mixes Altamura vodka, strawberry port, chili, and fennel pollen, and Parthenope mixes Patron Reposado, mandarin, and fennel for a margarita with a paloma twist.

Relaxing / Martini-ish Cocktails: Focuses on thoughtful, martini-like combinations. The Puttanesca Martini includes caper leaf and Castelvetrano brine, and Pasolini brings together red wine, gin, oolong, and aperitivo.

Digestivo / Digestif Cocktails: They close the evening with deeper, richer flavors. Forza! lands somewhere between a Manhattan and something distinctly Floridian, while Poesia is a chocolate-inspired twist on a New Fashioned.

The Negroni Family and familiar favorites

The Negroni Family of Drinks returns with additions like a Chocolate Boulevardier and a new White Negroni made with the bar’s house vermouth blend, Italicus, Luxardo bitter bianco, and citrus from Buddha’s hand and etrog.

The debut also brought seasonal updates to the bar’s aperitivo-friendly food offerings, a limited Monday-only ViceVersa burger, and a weekday Happy Hour with $10 cocktails from 5 to 7 p.m. Reservations are available on Resy, and walk-ins are welcome.

Little Toni.Co reimagines the dirty martini as a refreshing highball. Photo credit: ViceVersa

Little Toni. Co

Recipe by ViceVersa's creative director Valentino Longo
0.0 from 0 votes

The Little Toni.Co is found in the Aperire section of The Manifesto of Nonsense. Aperire translates “to open” and is the root of the word and act of aperitivo, to open and awaken the body and prepare it for food. This drink celebrates the true meaning of aperitivo, served as a savory highball akin to a dirty martini. It has brightness, energy and depth. While the drink looks simple, it has layers of flavors with sherry, vermouth, port, and elderflower.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 oz. 1/2 Sherry en Rama

  • 1/2 oz. 1/2 Bordiga Bianco

  • 1/2 oz. 1/2 White Port

  • 1/2 oz. 1/2 St Germain

  • 1/2 oz. 1/2 olive brine

  • 2 oz. 2 Mediterranean tonic water

Directions

  • In a highball glass with ice, add all the items except for the tonic water, and stir to mix. 
  • Add tonic water.
  • Garnish with an olive (or two) on a skewer and enjoy.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

The Secret to the Sauce of Michael’s of Brooklyn

Our Editor-in-Chief swings by Michael's of Brooklyn for a holiday box and is reminded of the qualities that define their excellence.

December 2, 2025

The 2025 Grata Wellness Holiday Gift Guide Is Nourish Forward

Our Health & Wellness expert curates a gift guide for the holidays with an emphasis on products she personally uses for her own well-being.

December 1, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Three chic, affordable coats (for fashion, not function)

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

November 30, 2025
Features

Give Thanksgiving an Italian Twist with Appetito’s Top Recipes

Bring Italian flavor to your Thanksgiving table with Appetito’s favorite sides, lasagnas, and desserts.

November 26, 2025
Features

A Thanksgiving Reminder from Our Health & Wellness Expert

Our health and wellness expert shares simple, meaningful ways to bring gratitude into your Thanksgiving week, encouraging reflection, presence, and a deeper appreciation for the season.

November 26, 2025
See all posts