Miami’s ViceVersa’s New Futurist Cocktails + Recipe

Miami has no shortage of bars chasing spectacle, but every once in a while a place introduces something that feels genuinely new. That’s the case at ViceVersa, where creative director Valentino Longo and his team have launched The Manifesto of Nonsense, a cocktail menu inspired by the imaginative spirit of the Italian Futurists of the 1930s.

Longo looks to the Futurists’ belief that a drink should be felt as much as tasted. Their approach shapes the new menu, which unfolds across five themes: To Awaken, To Excite, To Arouse, To Relax, To Digest. Each section begins with its own short manifesto, paired with illustrations by modern Italian futurist artist Jean Vaquier, known as Folzer. His work appears throughout the menu and on the bar's walls, giving the space a creative, slightly theatrical edge.

A function for every flavor

Balla! Balla!, a fiery cocktail from the To Arouse section of ViceVersa’s new menu. Photo credit: ViceVersa

The Manifesto of Nonsense features ten cocktails divided into five sections, each designed with a specific purpose.

Aperire / Aperitivo Cocktails: Melavista channels the sparkle of an Italian apple soda, while Little Toni.Co (see recipe below) turns a dirty martini into a refreshing highball.

Exciting /Dynamic Cocktails: ZigZag blends mezcal, espresso, almond, and Frangelico, and the frozen Sgroppino blends codigo tequila blanco and lemon.

Aphrodisiac / Spicy Cocktails: Balla! Balla! mixes Altamura vodka, strawberry port, chili, and fennel pollen, and Parthenope mixes Patron Reposado, mandarin, and fennel for a margarita with a paloma twist.

Relaxing / Martini-ish Cocktails: Focuses on thoughtful, martini-like combinations. The Puttanesca Martini includes caper leaf and Castelvetrano brine, and Pasolini brings together red wine, gin, oolong, and aperitivo.

Digestivo / Digestif Cocktails: They close the evening with deeper, richer flavors. Forza! lands somewhere between a Manhattan and something distinctly Floridian, while Poesia is a chocolate-inspired twist on a New Fashioned.

The Negroni Family and familiar favorites

The Negroni Family of Drinks returns with additions like a Chocolate Boulevardier and a new White Negroni made with the bar’s house vermouth blend, Italicus, Luxardo bitter bianco, and citrus from Buddha’s hand and etrog.

The debut also brought seasonal updates to the bar’s aperitivo-friendly food offerings, a limited Monday-only ViceVersa burger, and a weekday Happy Hour with $10 cocktails from 5 to 7 p.m. Reservations are available on Resy, and walk-ins are welcome.

Little Toni.Co reimagines the dirty martini as a refreshing highball. Photo credit: ViceVersa