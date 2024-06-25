Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

ViceVersa, a New Italian Cocktail Bar, Opens in Downtown Miami

The new contemporary aperitivo bar from award-winning bartender Valentino Longo offers Italian cocktails with a snack-heavy food menu from the Jaguar Sun team.

12:35 PM EDT on June 25, 2024

ViceVersa Negroni

ViceVersa Negroni. Photo: R.C. Visuals

Miami’s Italian food and drink scene keeps getting stronger. The latest addition to an increasingly impressive lineup is ViceVersa, an aperitivo bar from award-winning bartender Valentino Longo. The new space, with 60 seats plus another 18 at the bar, is now open in downtown Miami, just off the lobby from the Elser Hotel, and steps from Bayfront Park and the Kaseya Center (home to the Miami Heat). 

Valentino Longo
Valentino Longo of ViceVersa in Miami. Photo: R.C. Visuals

The emphasis here is on well-crafted cocktails. Longo, an accomplished barman with experience at top spots in Rome and London before landing in Miami, has developed a menu showcasing 14 cocktails in three categories: the Negroni Family, Martinis, and signature cocktails.

Several key ingredients are made in-house, such as a base he’s calling ViceVersaMI-TO, referring to the components of the Milano-Torino, the mix of bitter liqueur and vermouth. The base powers Negronis including a Sbagliato made with Franciacorta, and a punch made with gin and seasonal fruits that serves four.

Avanguardia Martini
Avanguardia Martini at ViceVersa. Photo: R.C. Visuals

The Martini menu is sure to attract a following among fans of the famed cocktail. An Affogato Martini includes a scoop of pistachio gelato and toasted coconut along with coffee liqueur, while there are variations on a classic dry Martini such as the Avanguardia, with Bombay Premier Cru, dry sherry, marsala, makrut, and Cocchi dry vermouth.

The signature cocktails list includes nods to Italy (Italian-VICE, which mixes spirits, fruit, and sorbet as a tribute to the lemon granitas of the Amalfi Coast), and tropical influences befitting a Miami cocktail bar, including a spicy margarita, Brucio in Bocca, with Cocchi Vermouth Torino with silver agave tequila, Barolo marmalade, and a red-wine salt rim. 

Bad first date pizza
The "Bad First Date Pizza" from ViceVersa in Miami, with tomato, taleggio, and pepperoncini. Photo: Cleveland Jennings

Of course, an Italian aperitivo bar should have a selection of snacks and finger foods, but ViceVersa goes a step further with help from Jaguar Sun chefs Carey Hynes and Justin Flit. They’ve devised a menu of pizzas featuring freshly stretched mozzarella and dough made with local flours and given 24- to 48-hour cold fermentation. This being Miami, there’s also a selection of raw bar and seafood dishes including tuna tartare and mussel escabeche. Housemade charcuterie and gelato are part of the program as well.

For ViceVersa’s décor, Longo and his design team took influence from the futurist aesthetic that dominated Italian spirits advertising in the first half of the 20th century. Rather than source vintage posters, they’ve incorporated elements into the bar’s logo and uniforms, as well as in the mural by modern-day Italian futurist artist Jean Vaquier, aka Folzer. 

Take a look at more images from the new must-visit spot in Miami below. 

398 NE 5th St., Miami, FL 33132, @viceversamiami, viceversamia.com

Brucio in Bocca cocktail
Brucio in Bocca Cocktail, a mulled spicy margarita from ViceVersa in Miami. Photo: R.C. Visuals
pizzas, salads, charcuterie
Pizzas, charcuterie, and snacks from ViceVersa Miami. Photo: Cleveland Jennings
Clam pizza
Clam pizza at ViceVersa. Photo: Cleveland Jennings
Fior di Late Gelato and Mango Sorbet
Fior di Late Gelato and Mango Sorbet at ViceVersa. Photo: Cleveland Jennings
Inside ViceVersa
The bar area at ViceVersa. Photo: R.C. Visuals
The main seating areat at ViceVersa in Miami.
ViceVersa's main seating area. Photo: R.C. Visuals
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the new books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, former U.S. editor of La Cucina Italiana, and he was editor-in-chief of the website Food Republic and the magazines Manhattan, Miami, and Complex.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Dirty Martini Dip From NYC’s Chelsea Living Room

This creamy dip mirrors the flavors of the classic dirty martini for the ultimate (adult) party snack that doubles as a conversation piece.

June 25, 2024
Features

An Italian-Inspired Guide to Navigate Summer Get-Togethers

Our Health & Wellness expert shares seven tips on how to enjoy the frequent summer get-togethers like an Italian.

June 24, 2024
Features

20 Things to Know About Prosecco DOC

National Prosecco Week is coming next week, which makes this a great time to freshen up your knowledge of the popular Italian sparkling wine.

June 19, 2024
See all posts