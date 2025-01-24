As South Florida Trends Italian, here Are Three Restaurants to Check Out

With Miami and South Florida increasingly becoming an Italian-inspired area of interest , major names in the Italian food space are descending upon the Sunshine State. Eataly alone will open two new South Florida locations in 2025, bringing a taste of La Dolce Vita to the state this year.

Other renowned hotspots from Italy, including Langosteria , have announced their entry into the tropical paradise as well, as Italian luxury icons such as Missoni and Fendi decorate Miami’s skyline with branded residences.

There are a handful of noteworthy restaurants that have recently opened with ties to their northeast and Italy locations. So, if you’re looking for classic Italian fare in South Florida, here are a few spots to check out:

Bellini

Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, with other locations in Rhode Island & Dubai, Bellini is situated on the top floor of the Mr. C Hotel. Founded by the Cipriani family, the Italian staff greet you as you enter the restaurant’s elegant, nautical ambiance with stunning views overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The elegant interior of Bellini in Coconut Grove.

Serving up classic Italian dishes - including traditional antipasti, handmade pastas & pizzas, grilled fish and fresh salads, featuring ingredients imported from Italy- Bellini delivers an authentic Italian experience in the heart of Miami. Dishes to try include Branzino al Cartoccio (in foil) and Pappardelle “alla Bellini.” Save room for their homemade pistachio gelato. A highlight of visiting Bellini is, of course, their namesake cocktail, using the original family recipe from Harry’s Bar in Venice.

Felice

A more casual Italian experience can be had in south Florida at NYC-rooted Felice , which opened locations this year in West Palm and Miami. Felice literally means “happy” in Italian, and their Tuscan-inspired menu and warm ambiance foster that feeling. The wine bars at both locations offer an inviting atmosphere to enjoy an aperitivo or after-dinner digestivo.

A variety of Tuscan-inspired offerings at Felice.

Forte dei Marmi

A celebrity favorite, Forte dei Marmi is the latest culinary hot spot on Miami Beach, featuring traditional Italian coastal cuisine with a few notable nods to the land. With sister restaurants in Milan and the UK, Forte dei Marmi provides a chic, open-air dining atmosphere in a Mediterranean-revival building with a refurbished interior inspired by the Tuscan coast’s charm, sea breezes and elegance in a spa-like setting.

Signature dishes include Italian specialties Linguine alla Nerano and fresh fish served “al sale,” as well as the Tuscan staple of Bistecca alla Fiorentina.