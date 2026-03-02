Sunday Shop: An Ode to the Slip Skirt 

This week, I'm paying respect to the staple that has anchored the majority of my recent looks: The slip skirt.

Through the winter, I’ve been pairing a black or a brown slip skirt with varying tops, sweaters and blazers. The slip skirt, versatile, understated and easy to style, deserves appreciation. The cost-per-wear just keeps going down. I already know I’ll be wearing the style into the spring and plan to incorporate shorter slip skirts in the summer months, too.

While my two most-worn options are from Zara, I’ve compiled a list of links below for slip skirts from a variety of retailers that have caught my eye.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending and timelessly stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Slip skirts to suit your fancy

Zara - Satin Midi Skirt - Brown $49.90

Zara - Satin Effect Midi Skirt - Chocolate, Blue / White, Dark Eggplant, Black, Navy Blue - $45.90

Massimo Dutti - Flowing Asymmetric Midi Skirt with Lace Detail - Brown - $200

Mango - Satin Lace Skirt - Black, Brown, $69.90

J.Crew - Gwen knee-length slip skirt in viscose charmeuse - Natural, Black - $44.99-$52.99

J.Crew - Side-ruffle slip skirt in viscose charmeuse floral - Navy Flan - $132

Free People - Long Lost Lover Half Slip - Summer Moss, Seamoss, Peach Paisley, Sunlight, Tea, Liquid Silver, Miss Crimson, Cashmere Blue, Black, Butterfly Tea - $78

Revolve - Lovers and Friends - Amber Midi Skirt - Light Sand & Mauve Rose - $76

Reformation - Layla Silk Knee Length Skirt - Core-Almond, Core-Black, Seasonal-Mambo - $198

Favorite Daughter - The Favorite Skirt - River Blue, Earth Red, Espresso Polka Dot, Vino, Smokey Illumination, Whimsical Monet, Golden Flowerbed, Coffee, Summer Bouquet, Venetian Ditsy Dot, Ivory - $164-$228

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.