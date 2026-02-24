Vinny DelGiudice’s Sausage and White Bean Soup

Real Italian, Real Fast is a new Appetito series focused on everyday Italian home cooking, with simple, affordable recipes built for busy weeknights and real life.

This week, we’re making Sausage and White Bean Soup. It's filled with veggies, beans and sausage, plus it's done in under an hour. It’s perfect for any family, since the vegetables can easily be substituted with whatever you have on hand, whether that's onions, zucchini or leeks!

Sausage and White Bean Soup Recipe by Vinny DelGiudice







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 45 minutes Ingredients 1 lb. 1 sweet Italian sausage

1 14 oz. 1 can cannellini beans

1 1 fennel bulb, chopped

3 3 carrots, chopped

2 2 celery stalks, chopped

3 tbsp. 3 olive oil

2 tbsp. 2 tomato paste

1 28 oz. 1 can crushed tomatoes

4 cups 4 chicken stock

2 2 bay leaves

1 1 parmigiano rind (optional)

1-2 tsp. 1-2 salt, as needed Directions In a large dutch oven over medium-high heat, add 2 tbsp. olive oil.

Remove the sausage from the casing and place it in the dutch oven.

Use a wooden spoon to break apart the sausage, cooking until it is browned, for about 5 minutes.

Once browned, set the sausage aside.

Lower the heat to medium and add 1 tbsp. olive oil.

Stir in the carrots, celery and fennel.

Season with ½ tsp of salt and sauté for 8-10 minutes, until softened.

Stir in 2 tbsp. tomato paste and sauté for another 3 minutes to caramelize the tomato paste.

Add the crushed tomatoes, chicken stock, bay leaves, parmigiano rind and ½ tsp of salt.

Bring the soup to a boil, then add the sausage and cannellini beans.

Stir well and lower the heat to medium-low. Simmer for 20 minutes.

Serve as is or add 2 cups of cooked pastina!

