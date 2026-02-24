Skip to Content
Recipes

Vinny DelGiudice’s Sausage and White Bean Soup

In the second installment of Real Italian, Real Fast, Vinny DelGiudice shares a rustic Italian soup that delivers depth and comfort with minimal effort.

9:00 AM EST on February 24, 2026

Italian sausage and cannellini bean soup with vegetables in tomato broth

This sausage and white bean soup comes together in under an hour, layered with vegetables and rich tomato broth.

Real Italian, Real Fast is a new Appetito series focused on everyday Italian home cooking, with simple, affordable recipes built for busy weeknights and real life.

This week, we’re making Sausage and White Bean Soup. It's filled with veggies, beans and sausage, plus it's done in under an hour. It’s perfect for any family, since the vegetables can easily be substituted with whatever you have on hand, whether that's onions, zucchini or leeks! 

Explore more from Vinny DelGiudice.

Sausage and White Bean Soup
Sausage and White Bean Soup

Recipe by Vinny DelGiudice
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 sweet Italian sausage

  • 1 14 oz. 1 can cannellini beans

  • 1 1 fennel bulb, chopped

  • 3 3 carrots, chopped

  • 2 2 celery stalks, chopped

  • 3 tbsp. 3 olive oil

  • 2 tbsp. 2 tomato paste

  • 1 28 oz. 1 can crushed tomatoes

  • 4 cups 4 chicken stock

  • 2 2 bay leaves

  • 1 1 parmigiano rind (optional)

  • 1-2 tsp. 1-2 salt, as needed

Directions

  • In a large dutch oven over medium-high heat, add 2 tbsp. olive oil.
  • Remove the sausage from the casing and place it in the dutch oven.
  • Use a wooden spoon to break apart the sausage, cooking until it is browned, for about 5 minutes.
  • Once browned, set the sausage aside. 
  • Lower the heat to medium and add 1 tbsp. olive oil.
  • Stir in the carrots, celery and fennel.
  • Season with ½ tsp of salt and sauté for 8-10 minutes, until softened. 
  • Stir in 2 tbsp. tomato paste and sauté for another 3 minutes to caramelize the tomato paste.
  • Add the crushed tomatoes, chicken stock, bay leaves, parmigiano rind and ½ tsp of salt. 
  • Bring the soup to a boil, then add the sausage and cannellini beans.
  • Stir well and lower the heat to medium-low. Simmer for 20 minutes. 
  • Serve as is or add 2 cups of cooked pastina!

Explore more from Vinny DelGiudice:

Pasta with Cauliflower
Baked, Fried, or Simmered Raw: Which Meatball Is Best?

