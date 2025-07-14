Baked, Fried, or Simmered Raw: Which Meatball Is Best?

What makes a great meatball? Whether they are fried, baked, or simmered raw in sauce, each method creates a different flavor and texture, and everyone’s Italian American friends and family will have their own opinion. I tested all three methods to see which was truly the best.

All 18 meatballs were made the same way, with the only difference being the cooking method.

Baked

Meatballs prepped on parchment paper before baking. Photo courtesy of Always From Scratch.

Ease. This is by far the easiest method. I placed the meatballs on a parchment paper-lined tray, and didn’t even have to wash the baking sheet. You can par-cook as many as you want in less than 20 minutes. There’s no limit on how many you can cook in such a short period of time.

Flavor. Baked was by far the weakest flavor. You probably wouldn’t realize it if you’re not doing a side-by-side test. The baked meatballs taste as if your taste buds have been dulled, and you’re not getting the full richness of the meatball. In comparison to the other methods, taste is just not there.

Texture. Baked meatballs have a soft texture that fried ones just don’t have. You can cut through them like butter. This is my favorite part about a baked meatball.

Raw Simmered in Sauce

Simmering raw meatballs in sauce creates an extra tender texture. Photo courtesy of Always From Scratch.

Ease. This is the second easiest to make. There’s no oil splatter to clean up. You don’t even have to turn on your oven. However, I found that it made my sauce more oily than usual. There was a layer of oil on top of the sauce that had to be spooned off, for which I deducted points. The other methods cook off some of this fat before the meatballs go into the sauce.

Flavor. These had an unbelievable flavor. You could really taste the Parmigiano and garlic. They also soaked up the flavor from the sauce better than the other options.

Texture. Even SOFTER than the baked meatballs. They have ZERO crust on them. They are so tender, juicy, and buttery.

Fried

Frying meatballs creates a caramelized crust and rich flavor. Photo courtesy of Always From Scratch.

Ease. I wouldn’t say frying meatballs is hard, but it can be a bit of a pain in comparison to the other methods. You’re limited on how many you can fry at a time, and you’ll have to clean up oil splatter and a frying pan. It also takes considerably more time, especially if you’re making more than 20 meatballs.

Flavor. By far, the most depth of flavor. The browning of the meatballs creates a caramelized flavor that completely changes the taste of the meatball. You get a deeper flavor with a slightly sweet but extremely savory flavor that delivers a rich and balanced meatball. If you want to make the best-tasting meatball, frying is the method.

Texture. Frying gives the meatball exterior a crust, but finishing them by simmering them in sauce provides a soft interior. In comparison to the other meatballs, this is the least soft option. But if you like that crust on the outside, the texture is perfect.

The Winner

Fried meatballs with rich tomato sauce, crowned as the winning method. Photo courtesy of Always From Scratch.

Most Italian-American families have their “secret” meatball recipe or at least the recipe that gets passed down from generation to generation. The nuances of recipes like meatballs or sauce give us something to talk to each other (or yell at each other) about when we’re gathered around the table.

Each of these techniques has its pros and cons. If you’re looking for the best meatball in flavor and texture, the answer is Classic fried meatballs. But here’s the thing, it’s all about getting everyone to the table, however you can.

If that means you have to bake the meatballs so you can have dinner ready for the entire family, then that’s the best way to make meatballs that day. Sometimes the best way to make meatballs is the way your grandmother did, because it reminds you of her. While this test provides a comparison of flavor and texture, there are always the intangibles when it comes to cooking, and sometimes those outweigh all other reasoning.

Learn more about Vinny DelGiudice of Always from Scratch on his website or Instagram.