Neighborhood Joints

New York’s Bar Bianchi Launches Cicchetti Hour

Bar Bianchi debuts Cicchetti Hour, a new early evening ritual in the East Village.

10:00 AM EST on February 24, 2026

A perfectly poured cocktail at Bar Bianchi, setting the tone for an early evening aperitivo in the East Village.

A perfectly poured cocktail at Bar Bianchi, setting the tone for an early evening aperitivo in the East Village. Courtesy of Bar Bianchi.

Move over happy hour: East Village restaurant Bar Bianchi has launched a Cicchetti Hour program in partnership with Izzy Tulloch.

The daily aperitivo experience is meant to turn “traditional happy hour on its head.” Cicchetti Hour is intended to allow participants space for connection, gathering and a pause over small bites and sips.

Tulloch—who has experience as beverage director of HiHi Room and Milady’s and was named a StarChefs “Rising Star” nominee twice, among other feats—will take up residence in the bar each Tuesday to host the program. 

“For me, aperitivo is a little rest and reset in the day, and if you’re lucky, it bleeds well into the evening.” says Tulloch. “I love the idea of creating a space where guests feel genuinely welcomed, whether they’re stopping in for a quick amaro or settling in for a while.”

The program launched officially on Tuesday and will occur daily at Bar Bianchi between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays.

“Aperitivo is about arriving early, seeing familiar faces and letting the evening unfold naturally,” says Jon Neidich, founder of Bar Bianchi. “With Cicchetti Hour, we wanted to create that feeling in the East Village – a bar that feels alive at 5 p.m., where guests can come for a spritz and decide to stay. It’s about ease, generosity and building something people return to again and again.”

The menu includes $10 amari, $13 spritzes and negronis, $13 wines and Peroni for $7. Complimentary bites include olives and chips in addition to a rotating daily offering. Small plates are also available for $8 and $12. Options include crispy artichokes, pesto arancini, two-piece meatballs and more.

“Cicchetti Hour is beautifully uncomplicated; it’s an invitation to take a breath and enjoy the human experience,” Tulloch says. “If we can create that warmth and connection, along with a great drink and delish bite, then we’ve done our job.”

Read More:

