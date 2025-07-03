‘Afternoons’ at Cecchi’s in NYC Offers Discounted Sips, Bites 

Imagine a sun-drenched afternoon in Manhattan's West Village when you duck into Cecchi's, a hotspot on W. 13th Street that has historically only served dinner but now has rosé specials and a discounted offerings of well-loved Cecchi dishes as part of a new "Afternoons" menu.

The bottles of rosé start at $25, and the plates include a half dozen oysters, lobster salad lettuce wraps, jumbo shrimp cocktail, the restaurant’s signature burger, and a "New York Happy Meal" of a martini and fries.

“Lunch was always something I wanted to try,” says owner Michael Cecchi-Azzolina. “One afternoon, I was walking through Midtown and passed a restaurant at 3:30—the bar was packed. It stuck with me.”

Cecchi-Azzolina says that Cecchi’s often sees a line before it has traditionally opened at 5:00 p.m., indicating demand. The "Afternoons" menu is available daily from 3:00 - 4:45.

“With the warmer weather, our new outdoor café, and chilled bottles of rosé, it felt like the perfect time to open our doors early and turn late afternoons into a party,” he says.

The offer for “Afternoons” is rooted in Cecchi’s primary purpose as a neighborhood joint. Neighbors are “lifeblood” to Cecchi’s, according to Cecchi-Azzolina, who says there’s no better sight than seeing people down the block outside at a café sipping cocktails and wine while enjoying a light bite. To him, that image defines New York City in a moment.



“I want my guests to have a true New York experience—a lazy afternoon with the opportunity to meet friends at the bar for a glass of wine before heading out to continue their day,” he says. “A place that makes them feel comfortable at home, and part of a neighborhood—whether they live in the area or not.”

Check out the full “Afternoons” menu here.