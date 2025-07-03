Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

‘Afternoons’ at Cecchi’s in NYC Offers Discounted Sips, Bites 

Beloved NYC West Village hotspot Cecchi's opens its doors in the afternoon with the lure of discounted wines and small plates.

12:00 PM EDT on July 3, 2025

Imagine a sun-drenched afternoon in Manhattan's West Village when you duck into Cecchi's, a hotspot on W. 13th Street that has historically only served dinner but now has rosé specials and a discounted offerings of well-loved Cecchi dishes as part of a new "Afternoons" menu.

The bottles of rosé start at $25, and the plates include a half dozen oysters, lobster salad lettuce wraps, jumbo shrimp cocktail, the restaurant’s signature burger, and a "New York Happy Meal" of a martini and fries.

“Lunch was always something I wanted to try,” says owner Michael Cecchi-Azzolina. “One afternoon, I was walking through Midtown and passed a restaurant at 3:30—the bar was packed. It stuck with me.”

Cecchi-Azzolina says that Cecchi’s often sees a line before it has traditionally opened at 5:00 p.m., indicating demand. The "Afternoons" menu is available daily from 3:00 - 4:45.

“With the warmer weather, our new outdoor café, and chilled bottles of rosé, it felt like the perfect time to open our doors early and turn late afternoons into a party,” he says.

The offer for “Afternoons” is rooted in Cecchi’s primary purpose as a neighborhood joint. Neighbors are “lifeblood” to Cecchi’s, according to Cecchi-Azzolina, who says there’s no better sight than seeing people down the block outside at a café sipping cocktails and wine while enjoying a light bite. To him, that image defines New York City in a moment.

“I want my guests to have a true New York experience—a lazy afternoon with the opportunity to meet friends at the bar for a glass of wine before heading out to continue their day,” he says. “A place that makes them feel comfortable at home, and part of a neighborhood—whether they live in the area or not.”

Check out the full “Afternoons” menu here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

ai Pazzi to Open at JW Marriott Las Vegas This July

Chef Fabio Viviani brings ai Pazzi to JW Marriott Las Vegas this July, serving handmade pastas, seafood, and Italian cocktails.

July 3, 2025
News

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Shines in New Gelato Pairing

Italy’s famed vinegar finds a sweet new home atop Patrizia Pasqualetti’s gelato this summer at Eataly.

July 3, 2025
Reviews

Serafina Miami: Italian Charm with a Miami Twist

Danielle Simone Arata visits Serafina Miami, where Italian classics like mortadella pizza and espresso martinis get a vibrant Miami twist.

July 2, 2025
Guides

For a Taste of Italy Without Your Passport, Visit Boston’s North End    

Travel writer Allison Tibaldi takes you through Boston’s North End, sharing the best places to eat, drink, and soak up Italian culture without leaving the city.

July 1, 2025
News

Lioni’s Burrata Wins Top Cheese Honor

America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Illustrated name Lioni’s Burrata Con Panna their favorite, celebrating its rich, creamy texture and authentic Italian flavor.

June 30, 2025
See all posts