Roasted Chicken in a Hot Garlic and Anchovy Bath

Roasting chickens is my favorite winter sport. I wake up most Sunday mornings to rinse the bird that has spent the night in a salt and sugar brine before patting it dry for a return to the fridge to chill, uncovered for a few hours (an air-chilled bird begets crispy skin).

My roasting technique involves seasoning the bird aggressively with salt & pepper, stuffing the cavity with aromatics and basting regularly with melted butter. Inspired by butter a few weeks back, I decided to up the ante by using Bagna Cauda as the basting component for roasted chicken.

Bagna Cauda (literally a "hot bath") is one of my favorite Italian starters. It's basically a hot mix of butter and extra virgin olive oil flavored with lots of garlic and anchovy. Traditionally, it's served in a warmed bowl as a dipping sauce for raw veggies and bread. I thought it would, as a basting component, ratchet up my roasted chicken.

It did! The flavor was unique and satisfying; the anchovy added a tawny glaze.

Give it a try, and feel free to tinker with the portions of garlic and anchovy (I go heavy) and use the leftover Bagna Cauda as you see fit.

Happy Roasting!