How to Make Sicilian Roasted New Caponata

Our contributor shares her recipe for Caponata that is more rustic and figure-friendly due to some roasting.

9:00 AM EDT on September 19, 2024

Sicilian Roasted New Caponata. Photo and recipe by Michele Sessa.

Sicilian caponata is a salty, tasty salad or relish made of eggplant, celery, onions, tomatoes, olives, and capers, cooked in olive oil on the stove. I’ve been making a version of this caponata recipe since I learned about it from my mother and grandmother.

My grandparents always had an abundance of eggplant during the summer harvest months. There are variations on this dish depending on what part of Italy you’re from. I put raisins in mine like my grandmother did, and I now bake the eggplant, some onions, and celery in the oven for a more rustic and figure-friendly version before finishing it on the stove with the rest of the ingredients.

I think it tastes better the next day, so try and make my recipe ahead of your dinner or party and store it in a glass container in the refrigerator. Bring it to room temperature before serving on your antipasto tray, as a bruschetta topping, or mixed with pasta for a delicious vegetarian dinner.

Sicilian Roasted New Caponata

Recipe by Michele Sessa
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

50

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 large 1 eggplant cut into 1-inch cubes (I leave my skin on, but you can peel it).

  • Salt and pepper (to taste)

  • 1 pinch 1 red pepper flakes or hot Calabrian chopped peppers

  • olive oil for baking and stove top

  • 1 large 1 onion (half cut into rough chunks; half sliced thinly)

  • 1 1 red bell pepper, chopped

  • 1 large 1 celery stalk, chopped

  • 1 cup 1 crushed tomatoes

  • 2 Tbsp. 2 drained capers

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 pitted green olives, chopped

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 raisins

  • 1 1 bay leaf

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 red wine vinegar

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 dry white wine

  • 2 Tbsp. 2 chopped fresh parsley or basil

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 400 degrees and put parchment on a baking sheet.
  • Place the chopped eggplant, celery and the rough-cut onions on the pan and spray with olive oil.
  • Season with salt and pepper and roast for 25-30 minutes then remove.
  • Add a bit of olive oil to a pan and add the rest of the onion, bell pepper and a pinch of salt and pepper.
  • Cook for 5-7 minutes.
  • Add the rest of the ingredients including the roasted vegetables and stir to combine.
  • Cook for 15 minutes.
  • Serve warm or at room temperature.
  • Enjoy!!!

