How to Make Sicilian Roasted New Caponata

Sicilian caponata is a salty, tasty salad or relish made of eggplant, celery, onions, tomatoes, olives, and capers, cooked in olive oil on the stove. I’ve been making a version of this caponata recipe since I learned about it from my mother and grandmother.

My grandparents always had an abundance of eggplant during the summer harvest months. There are variations on this dish depending on what part of Italy you’re from. I put raisins in mine like my grandmother did, and I now bake the eggplant, some onions, and celery in the oven for a more rustic and figure-friendly version before finishing it on the stove with the rest of the ingredients.

I think it tastes better the next day, so try and make my recipe ahead of your dinner or party and store it in a glass container in the refrigerator. Bring it to room temperature before serving on your antipasto tray, as a bruschetta topping, or mixed with pasta for a delicious vegetarian dinner.