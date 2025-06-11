Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Ferragamo-Inspired Desserts Arrive in Milan

At Portrait Milano, Ferragamo’s famous shoes inspire a unique dessert collection now served with coffee at 10_11 Bar.

9:00 AM EDT on June 11, 2025

A black table at 10_11 Bar set with espresso, silver coffee pot, and five designer cakes inspired by Ferragamo shoes, with red flowers in a gold vase.

Cake Couture pastries served with espresso at 10_11 Bar, Portrait Milano. Photo credit: Portrait Milano.

At 10_11 Bar, Giardino, Ristorante inside Portrait Milano, six classic Salvatore Ferragamo shoes are getting an unexpected twist. They’ve been turned into cakes. The new series, called Cake Couture, is a collaboration between Portrait Milano and Pastry Chef Cesare Murzilli. Drawing inspiration from archival Ferragamo designs, Murzilli has reimagined each shoe as a handcrafted dessert, complete with thoughtful details, nuanced flavors, and a wealth of color and flair.

The project pays tribute to Ferragamo’s legacy of innovation, style, and craftsmanship. These are more than cakes. They’re edible homages to design history.

Dama

Multi-colored checkerboard round cake topped with berries, next to same-patterned heels and two tall, red candles.
Dama cake and shoe pairing at Portrait Milano. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo.

Bright, cheerful, and completely handmade, the Dama cake channels the playfulness of Ferragamo’s multi-colored shoe design from 1938. The lively patchwork of chocolate squares mimics the joyful spirit of Italian Harlequin tradition and reflects Ferragamo’s fearless use of color.

Rainbow

A round rainbow cake next to a platform heel with gold leather and buckle.
The iconic Rainbow heel reimagined as a colorful dessert. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo.

Originally created in the 1930s with a cork platform and a striking stack of colors, the Rainbow shoe was bold and ahead of its time. Chef Murzilli captures that same energy in a vibrant, multi-layered cake that brings the past into the present.

Avanguardie

This dessert plays on a painted wooden wedge from 1943 that pushed fashion boundaries. The tart is filled with pastiera cream, a shout-out to Ferragamo’s southern Italian roots. The sleek, modern exterior highlights the original shoe’s architectural lines. 

Damigella

Gold patterned bootie-styled heels and matching round cake, next to red flowers and stacks of books.
Damigella, designed for Sophia Loren, becomes a refined winter dessert. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo

Inspired by a refined ankle boot designed for Sophia Loren in 1957, this cake is elegant and classic. The exterior features a soft, textured finish, while the interior is layered with cocoa and coffee, making it as delicious as the design.

Iride

Multi-colored dotted round cake with matching heels, both on cake platters, next to two bouquets of red flowers.
Zabaglione and silk-inspired detailing define the Iride cake. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo.

Delicate and detailed, Iride mirrors a lace décolleté from the 1930s. The cake’s design mimics fine silk and embroidery, while the filling brings in zabaglione, which is a classic Italian custard that adds richness and warmth. 

Argo

Gold shoes and gold and white polka-date cake with lamp on a desk.
Argo celebrates artistry with a bold chocolate mosaic. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo.

With its embroidered look and intricate surface, the Argo shoe stood out as a work of wearable art. The cake version plays with those same ideas, combining textured chocolate and vibrant decoration to celebrate Ferragamo’s craftsmanship.

Now Available at Portrait Milano

Each cake can be enjoyed on-site at the 10_11 Bar or under the portico by the square. Cakes can also be pre-ordered with 48 hours’ notice in regular size (serves 6–8), as single portions, or as a box of three mini versions.

In addition to serving what many consider the best breakfast in Italy, Portrait Milano has revived a beloved late-night tradition - spaghettata di mezzanotte, or midnight spaghetti. Common across Italy as a casual way to end an evening with friends, it’s rarely found in a hotel setting. At Portrait, guests can enjoy a signature bowl of aglio, olio e peperoncino pasta late into the night at 10_11 Bar Ristorante, which is an unexpected and welcome twist on the classic after-party ritual.

For reservations or orders, contact +39 02 3679 95850 or email 10_11milano@lungarnocollection.com. Follow their socials to learn more at @10_11milano and @portraitmilano

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Lele’s Roman Brings Eternal City Magic to Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Lele's Roman at the Ace Hotel in Brooklyn brings classic Eternal City dishes informed by innovation and homage to the Borough of Kings.

June 11, 2025
Features

Tucci in Italy: Recap 3 – Trentino Alto Adige’s Food and Culture

Stanley Tucci travels through Trentino Alto Adige, where alpine traditions, Italian ingredients, and layered identities shape every dish.

June 10, 2025
News

Italian Inspired Sunday Brunch Arrives at Bvlgari Hotel Paris

The new Sunday Brunch at Bvlgari Hotel Paris invites guests to enjoy a luxurious spread of Italian dishes and desserts in one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods.

June 9, 2025
News

Piatti Opens in Laguna Beach

Piatti opens its latest trattoria in Laguna Beach, serving handmade pastas, cocktails, and Italian comfort classics in a breezy space just steps from the ocean.

June 9, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: 6 Father’s Day 2025 Gift Ideas

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

June 8, 2025
See all posts