Ferragamo-Inspired Desserts Arrive in Milan

At 10_11 Bar, Giardino, Ristorante inside Portrait Milano, six classic Salvatore Ferragamo shoes are getting an unexpected twist. They’ve been turned into cakes. The new series, called Cake Couture, is a collaboration between Portrait Milano and Pastry Chef Cesare Murzilli. Drawing inspiration from archival Ferragamo designs, Murzilli has reimagined each shoe as a handcrafted dessert, complete with thoughtful details, nuanced flavors, and a wealth of color and flair.

The project pays tribute to Ferragamo’s legacy of innovation, style, and craftsmanship. These are more than cakes. They’re edible homages to design history.

Dama

Dama cake and shoe pairing at Portrait Milano. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo.

Bright, cheerful, and completely handmade, the Dama cake channels the playfulness of Ferragamo’s multi-colored shoe design from 1938. The lively patchwork of chocolate squares mimics the joyful spirit of Italian Harlequin tradition and reflects Ferragamo’s fearless use of color.

Rainbow

The iconic Rainbow heel reimagined as a colorful dessert. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo.

Originally created in the 1930s with a cork platform and a striking stack of colors, the Rainbow shoe was bold and ahead of its time. Chef Murzilli captures that same energy in a vibrant, multi-layered cake that brings the past into the present.

Avanguardie

This dessert plays on a painted wooden wedge from 1943 that pushed fashion boundaries. The tart is filled with pastiera cream, a shout-out to Ferragamo’s southern Italian roots. The sleek, modern exterior highlights the original shoe’s architectural lines.

Damigella

Damigella, designed for Sophia Loren, becomes a refined winter dessert. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo

Inspired by a refined ankle boot designed for Sophia Loren in 1957, this cake is elegant and classic. The exterior features a soft, textured finish, while the interior is layered with cocoa and coffee, making it as delicious as the design.

Iride

Zabaglione and silk-inspired detailing define the Iride cake. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo.

Delicate and detailed, Iride mirrors a lace décolleté from the 1930s. The cake’s design mimics fine silk and embroidery, while the filling brings in zabaglione, which is a classic Italian custard that adds richness and warmth.

Argo

Argo celebrates artistry with a bold chocolate mosaic. Photo courtesy Museo Ferragamo.

With its embroidered look and intricate surface, the Argo shoe stood out as a work of wearable art. The cake version plays with those same ideas, combining textured chocolate and vibrant decoration to celebrate Ferragamo’s craftsmanship.

Now Available at Portrait Milano

Each cake can be enjoyed on-site at the 10_11 Bar or under the portico by the square. Cakes can also be pre-ordered with 48 hours’ notice in regular size (serves 6–8), as single portions, or as a box of three mini versions.

In addition to serving what many consider the best breakfast in Italy, Portrait Milano has revived a beloved late-night tradition - spaghettata di mezzanotte, or midnight spaghetti. Common across Italy as a casual way to end an evening with friends, it’s rarely found in a hotel setting. At Portrait, guests can enjoy a signature bowl of aglio, olio e peperoncino pasta late into the night at 10_11 Bar Ristorante, which is an unexpected and welcome twist on the classic after-party ritual.

For reservations or orders, contact +39 02 3679 95850 or email 10_11milano@lungarnocollection.com. Follow their socials to learn more at @10_11milano and @portraitmilano