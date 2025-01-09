Skip to Content
Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs and Olives is Perfect “Cucina Povera”

The Italian tradition of resourceful cooking, cucina povera, is exemplified by this southern Italian spaghetti staple.

9:00 AM EST on January 9, 2025

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs and Olives.

Spaghetti con Pangrattato e Olive is a dish with deep roots in southern Italy, including regions like Calabria, Puglia, and Sicily. In these regions, where fresh ingredients are abundant, pangrattato (breadcrumbs) have long been a staple. They were used to finish up leftover bread and add flavor and texture to meals.

This practice represents 'cucina povera,' the Italian tradition of resourceful cooking. Using breadcrumbs this way, nicknamed "poor man's cheese," is a tribute to the creativity of Italian home cooks, who always found ways to add flavor and texture to meals with simple, affordable ingredients while also not letting anything go to waste.

This is a dish that showcases the beauty and magic of Italian cuisine. Using simple, yet high-quality ingredients and letting their natural flavors shine. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting out, this recipe is easy to prepare and perfect for a quick and satisfying meal.

Imagine the gratifying crunch of the toasted breadcrumbs, the briny bite of the olives, and the fragrant aroma of garlic and herbs. Every bite is a symphony of flavors! Serve it with a glass of your favorite Italian wine and enjoy the simple pleasures of Italian cuisine.

Feel free to experiment with different types of olives, like Kalamata or Cerignola or one of my favorites - Castelvetrano. Use whatever fresh herbs you have on hand, such as oregano, basil, or even mint. A sprinkle of red pepper flakes adds a touch of heat, while a squeeze of lemon juice provides a bright, refreshing finish.

Tip: Spaghetti is the classic choice for this dish, but it also pairs beautifully with other long pasta shapes such as linguine, bucatini, or even fettuccine. Although fresh, homemade breadcrumbs are ideal, store-bought Italian-style breadcrumbs offer a convenient and delicious alternative.

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs and Olives

Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs and Olives

Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 spaghetti

  • 1 cup 1 roughly chopped pitted black or green olives (or a mix)

  • ¾ cup fresh breadcrumbs made from crusty Italian bread (or store-bought)

  • 3 tbsp. 3 extra virgin olive oil (plus more for serving)

  • 4 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

  • 1 tsp. 1 chili flakes (optional, for spice)

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • 3 tbsp. 3 fresh parsley, finely chopped

  • salt and black pepper, to taste

  • Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano-Reggiano (optional, for serving)

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
  • Add the breadcrumbs and toast, stirring frequently, until golden brown and crisp (about 4-5 minutes; if you are using fresh or unseasoned breadcrumbs, you can season them with a little salt while they are getting toasted).
  • Turn off the heat.
  • Transfer breadcrumbs to a bowl and set aside (keep the skillet handy).
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the spaghetti until al dente (reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining).
  • Heat the remaining olive oil in the same large skillet over medium-low heat.
  • Add the sliced garlic and chili flakes (if using), cooking gently until the garlic is fragrant and lightly golden (do not burn the garlic).
  • Stir in the chopped olives and cook for 2-3 minutes to meld the flavors.
  • Add the drained spaghetti to the skillet with the olive mixture.
  • Toss well to coat for another minute or so over low heat, adding reserved pasta water a little at a time to create a light, silky sauce.
  • Remove from heat and toss in the toasted breadcrumbs, parsley, and the lemon zest. Season with freshly cracked black pepper to taste.
  • Plate the pasta and drizzle with extra olive oil for a glossy finish, sprinkle with grated Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano-Reggiano for added richness.

