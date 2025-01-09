Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs and Olives is Perfect “Cucina Povera”

Spaghetti con Pangrattato e Olive is a dish with deep roots in southern Italy, including regions like Calabria, Puglia, and Sicily. In these regions, where fresh ingredients are abundant, pangrattato (breadcrumbs) have long been a staple. They were used to finish up leftover bread and add flavor and texture to meals.

This practice represents 'cucina povera,' the Italian tradition of resourceful cooking. Using breadcrumbs this way, nicknamed "poor man's cheese," is a tribute to the creativity of Italian home cooks, who always found ways to add flavor and texture to meals with simple, affordable ingredients while also not letting anything go to waste.

This is a dish that showcases the beauty and magic of Italian cuisine. Using simple, yet high-quality ingredients and letting their natural flavors shine. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting out, this recipe is easy to prepare and perfect for a quick and satisfying meal.

Imagine the gratifying crunch of the toasted breadcrumbs, the briny bite of the olives, and the fragrant aroma of garlic and herbs. Every bite is a symphony of flavors! Serve it with a glass of your favorite Italian wine and enjoy the simple pleasures of Italian cuisine.

Feel free to experiment with different types of olives, like Kalamata or Cerignola or one of my favorites - Castelvetrano. Use whatever fresh herbs you have on hand, such as oregano, basil, or even mint. A sprinkle of red pepper flakes adds a touch of heat, while a squeeze of lemon juice provides a bright, refreshing finish.

Tip: Spaghetti is the classic choice for this dish, but it also pairs beautifully with other long pasta shapes such as linguine, bucatini, or even fettuccine. Although fresh, homemade breadcrumbs are ideal, store-bought Italian-style breadcrumbs offer a convenient and delicious alternative.