Recipes
Limonetti Cookies, a Gluten-Free Nod to the Amalfi Coast
A crunchy and chewy gluten-free treat, these cookies get their brightness from limoncello.
Old Fashion Cafe Brings Modern Italian Cocktail Culture to NYC
Appetito introduces brothers from Puglia, master mixologists and bar owners, who have brough Italian cocktail culture to NYC.
Archive Lounge in Chicago, Steve Chiappetti’s Secret Pizza Spot
The veteran chef talks about revamping the menu at The Albert at Hotel EMC2, and adding a separate lounge for Sicilian-style pizza and wine.
Talking Amaro with Ana Rosenstein, CEO of Amante 1530
Our Editor-in-Chief talks with Ana Rosenstein, CEO of Amante 1530, an exciting new amaro brand in the aperitivo space.
Appetito Interviews the Incomparable Rachael Ray
Our Editor-in-Chief has a candid conversation with Rachael Ray on her new cooking show and a whole lot more.