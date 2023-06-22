Celebrate National Limoncello Day with This Cocktail

We at Appetito are celebrating National Limoncello Day by enjoying the citrusy specialty from the lemon-tinged coasts of southern Italy. To get the party started, we are sharing a sophisticated limoncello cocktail recipe from Casa Don Alfonso , the American outpost of a Michelin-starred restaurant on the Sorrento Peninsula, where they also make their own Limoncello. So shake one of these up and toast to Limoncello!

Alto di Limoncello Cocktail







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Casa Don Alfonso Servings 1 servings Prep time 2 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 1.25 oz. 1.25 Zubrowka Vodka

0.75 oz. 0.75 Don Alfonso Limoncello

0.75 oz. 0.75 Rosemary Syrup

0.75 oz. 0.75 Lemon Juice

0.50 oz. 0.50 Galliano

1 1 Lemon peel Directions Combine the ingredients in a shaker full of ice.

Shake.

Strain into Nick & Nora (or classic martini) glass.

Garnish with Lemon peel.

