Celebrate National Limoncello Day with This Cocktail

Legendary St. Louis restaurant Casa Don Alfonso shares a recipe for their Alto di Limoncello, a perfect way to elevate National Limoncello Day.

10:00 AM EDT on June 22, 2023

We at Appetito are celebrating National Limoncello Day by enjoying the citrusy specialty from the lemon-tinged coasts of southern Italy. To get the party started, we are sharing a sophisticated limoncello cocktail recipe from Casa Don Alfonso, the American outpost of a Michelin-starred restaurant on the Sorrento Peninsula, where they also make their own Limoncello. So shake one of these up and toast to Limoncello!

Alto di Limoncello Cocktail

Alto di Limoncello Cocktail

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Casa Don Alfonso
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

2

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1.25 oz. 1.25 Zubrowka Vodka

  • 0.75 oz. 0.75 Don Alfonso Limoncello

  • 0.75 oz. 0.75 Rosemary Syrup

  • 0.75 oz. 0.75 Lemon Juice

  • 0.50 oz. 0.50 Galliano

  • 1 1 Lemon peel

Directions

  • Combine the ingredients in a shaker full of ice.
  • Shake.
  • Strain into Nick & Nora (or classic martini) glass.
  • Garnish with Lemon peel.
  • Serve.

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

