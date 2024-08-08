Castagnaccio is a Decadent, Vegan and Gluten-Free Italian Cake

In Italy, chestnut recipes are often reserved for the colder autumn and winter months. But I love baking with chestnut flour year-round. It's incredibly nutritious and a great gluten-free alternative to regular wheat flour.

Chestnut flour is the key ingredient in one of my favorite recipes: castagnaccio. My version of this traditional Tuscan cake is vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar free.

So, if you've been looking for a light but decadent treat, be sure to give this recipe a try!



NOTE: External conditions like humidity can alter the final recipe when baking. But one of the benefits of castagnaccio is that it's a very forgiving recipe. Treat the below measurements as approximate and open to adjustment. Ideally, you want a batter with a thick, pasty consistency. If it's runny, just add in a few more spoons of chestnut flour or cocoa!

Castagnaccio Cake Recipe by Justin Patulli







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 8 servings Prep time 25 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients Dry Ingredients

2 cups 2 chestnut flour

3 tbsp. 3 cocoa powder

2 tbsp. 2 coconut sugar

Handful sliced almonds

Handful raisins, soaked in orange juice

Pinch salt

Pinch rosemary

Wet Ingredients

1-1/2 cups 1-1/2 water

2 tbsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for greasing

2 tbsp. 2 water (for the raisins)

juice of 1 orange Directions Preheat the oven to 380°F (convection).

Grease a 9-inch round, non-stick baking pan.

In a small bowl, rehydrate the raisins with the juice of 1 orange and a few tablespoons of water. Set aside.

In a large bowl, measure and sift the chestnut flour, cocoa powder, and coconut sugar.

Measure the water, and add it slowly to the dry ingredients, followed by extra virgin olive oil. Be sure to mix the wet ingredients well until there are no lumps.

Now strain the excess fluid from the raisins and fold half of them into the batter.

Pour into the greased baking pan and pack down with a greased spatula.

Garnish with sliced almonds and remaining raisins over top of the cake, gently packing them down.

Sprinkle salt and rosemary, before drizzling with extra virgin olive oil.

Bake for 35 minutes, until it begins to separate from the sides of the pan and has a slight crackle effect.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool before serving.

Enjoy with coffee or tea for breakfast, dessert, or even as a snack.