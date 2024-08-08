Castagnaccio is a Decadent, Vegan and Gluten-Free Italian Cake

In Italy, chestnut recipes are often reserved for the colder autumn and winter months. But I love baking with chestnut flour year-round. It's incredibly nutritious and a great gluten-free alternative to regular wheat flour.
Chestnut flour is the key ingredient in one of my favorite recipes: castagnaccio. My version of this traditional Tuscan cake is vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar free.
So, if you've been looking for a light but decadent treat, be sure to give this recipe a try!
NOTE: External conditions like humidity can alter the final recipe when baking. But one of the benefits of castagnaccio is that it's a very forgiving recipe. Treat the below measurements as approximate and open to adjustment. Ideally, you want a batter with a thick, pasty consistency. If it's runny, just add in a few more spoons of chestnut flour or cocoa!
