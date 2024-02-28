Skip to Content
Gluten-Free Cannoli Brownie Bites

Finding tasty gluten-free desserts can be challenging, but that’s about to change. Make these cannoli brownies from Lindsay Grimes’ groundbreaking new cookbook Something Sweet for an Italian-influenced gluten-free treat.

10:00 AM EST on February 28, 2024

cannoli brownie bites

Gluten-free Cannoli Brownie Bites from Lindsay Grimes’ forthcoming cookbook, Something Sweet. Photo: Lorena Masso; Food Styling: Victoria Woollard

I thought nothing would excite me more during the discussion of brownies than the thought of a gluten-free option. Spoiler: I was incorrect. Enter Gluten-Free Cannoli Brownie Bites, a creation from Lindsay Grimes’ soon-to-hit-shelves cookbook, Something Sweet. In her book, the baking blogger shares 100 gluten-free recipes for sweet treats.  

The book, which will be in stores March 26, includes recipes for cookies, cupcakes, cakes, brownies, pies, bars, crisps, and other treats, too, including ice cream. And for Appetito, the Cannoli Brownie Bites stand out.

Grimes shares in her cookbook that she only remembers having cannoli at parties following family baptisms — of which there were plenty with 30 or so cousins on at least one side of her family. 

“We’d go back to someone’s house, I’d eye the dessert table, and inevitably grab cannoli. The struggle of that tube-shaped shell left little me quite a mess, covered in crumbs and a cloud of powdered sugar,” she recalls.

But her recipe offers a solution: “These brownie bites topped with cannoli cream, chocolate bits, and powdered sugar hit all the right notes and leave the struggle behind,” says Grimes.

Grimes has shared her recipe with Appetito, in case you want to try it ahead of her cookbook’s release. The book is available to pre-order here.

Gluten-Free Cannoli Brownie Bites

Gluten-Free Cannoli Brownie Bites

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Lindsay Grimes
Servings

12

servings
Prep time

45

minutes
Cooking time

18

minutes

Ingredients

  • FOR THE TOPPING

  • 15 oz 15 whole milk ricotta

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 heavy cream

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 agave nectar

  • 1/2 teaspoon 1/2 pure vanilla extract

  • 1/2 teaspoon 1/2 ground cinnamon

  • FOR THE BROWNIES

  • 6 tablespoons 6 unsalted butter, melted

  • 1 cup 1 coconut sugar

  • 2 2 eggs

  • 1 cup 1 blanched almond flour

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 cocoa powder

  • 1/2 teaspoon 1/2 baking powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon 1/4 salt

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 mini chocolate chips or shaved chocolate

  • 1 tablespoon 1 powdered sugar (optional)

Directions

  • To make the topping, place the ricotta in a clean, thin kitchen towel or cheesecloth and squeeze out extra liquid. Set aside.
  • In a medium bowl, use an electric mixer on high speed to whip the cream until stiff peaks begin to form, 5–7 minutes.
  • Add the agave, vanilla, and cinnamon. This will loosen up the cream, so whip until those peaks turn stiff again. Add the ricotta and fold to incorporate throughout.
  • Transfer the topping to a piping bag or a large zip-top bag and seal it. Chill in the fridge while you make the brownies.
  • To make the brownies, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with liners.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the butter, coconut sugar, and eggs until combined. Add the almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Whisk again until combined.
  • Evenly divide the brownie batter among the prepared cups.
  • Bake for 18–20 minutes, until the tops are puffed up and the centers are set. Remove the brownies from the oven and allow them to cool for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.
  • Remove the topping from the fridge. If using a zip-top bag, cut off one corner (about 1⁄2 inch). Pipe the topping in a circular motion to frost the tops.
  • Sprinkle with the chocolate chips and sift powdered sugar (if using) on top. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for about 5 days.

