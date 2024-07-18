The Casa Julian: A Mexican-Italian Cocktail to Beat the Heat

New York City summer is in full swing — and we’ve got our eyes on the most refreshing options for summer sipping.

One of New York’s newer Italian restaurants, Amarena, has a cocktail on its menu dubbed the Casa Julian. It was crafted by Amarena chef and owner Julian Medina, who was born and raised in Mexico, lives in New York City and is a fan of Italian culture. The drink is meant to fuse Italian and Mexican spirits.

"This cocktail is inspired by two of my favorite flavors, Tequila and Campari,” Medina tells Appetito.

He breaks down the refreshing drink’s inspiration: “We add the ginger and lemon syrup for freshness and cucumber to make it light and refreshing. It is a great summer cocktail that reminds me of laughs and good company during my experiences at happy hours in Florence, Italy."

Medina’s Amarena is located on New York City’s Upper East Side and offers brunch, lunch, and dinner alongside an extensive cocktail and wine list. The Casa Julian is priced at $20 on the Amarena menu.

Casa Julian Cocktail Recipe by Julian Medina







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 1 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 2 oz 2 Tequila Blanco

.75 oz .75 cucumber juice

.75 oz .75 simple syrup

.75 oz .75 lemon juice

.5 oz .5 Faccia Bruto Aperitivo

.25 oz .25 Campari Directions Shake well with ice and garnish with a slice of lemon and/or a thin slice of cucumber. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook