How to Make Sicilian Durum Wheat Polenta with Kohlrabi Ragù

Some dishes do not come from cookbooks. They come from centuries of hands doing what they had to do to survive.

Cuturro is a polenta made from coarsely cracked Sicilian durum wheat, an ancient grain, ground on lava stone, cooked in broth until it thickens into something dense and nourishing. The word itself comes from the Arabic kuturu, meaning crushed grain. For generations of Sicilian braccianti — farmworkers who were paid not in money but in whatever the land was yielding that season — cuturro was a complete meal. It was sustenance, not cuisine. After the war, it vanished. The modern world had no use for it, and the people who remembered how to make it were dying.

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Cavolo trunzo is a violet-streaked kohlrabi that grows only in the volcanic soil around Mount Etna, in the towns that carry the prefix “Aci” — Acireale, Aci Catena, Aci Castello. It became a Slow Food Presidium in 2012, which is another way of saying it was nearly extinct. The entire plant is edible: the bulb, the long leaves, the thick stems. Even the tough outer fibers go into the broth. Nothing is discarded.

I pair these two forgotten ingredients in a dish that may have existed on peasant tables centuries ago, though no book records it. The cuturro is cooked in a broth made from the trunzo trimmings themselves, perfumed with wild fennel seeds and lemon peel.

The ragù is built slowly with spring onions, garlic, the cubed bulb, the sliced leaves, and a spoonful of strattu: sun-dried tomato paste that ferments naturally into something with an acidity and depth that no factory product can touch. It reduces into a dark, succulent sauce that you pour over the cuturro like lava over stone.

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