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Chef Adrianne Calvo’s Squid Ink Linguine Vongole with Clams Recipe

This recipe for squid ink linguine vongole combines clams, garlic, white wine, and lemon in a simple sauce.

10:00 AM EDT on May 5, 2026

Squid ink linguine vongole with littleneck clams, garlic, and parsley.

Squid ink linguine vongole with littleneck clams, garlic, and parsley.

There are places in the world where time seems to soften, where the air carries a kind of elegance you can almost taste. Lake Como is one of those places. I remember arriving just as the late afternoon light draped itself over the water, turning the lake into liquid silk. The villas stood quietly, confidently, timeless. And tucked into that serenity was a simple plate of linguine vongole that stopped me in my tracks.

What struck me wasn’t complexity, it was restraint. Briny clams, delicate pasta, olive oil that tasted like it had just been pressed that morning, and the faint whisper of garlic carried on the breeze. It was proof that when ingredients are respected, they don’t need to be overworked, they need to be understood.

My interpretation leans into that philosophy, but with a bold, maximum flavor perspective. Squid ink linguine deepens the experience, adding a subtle oceanic richness that mirrors the depth of the lake itself. It transforms the dish visually into something striking; midnight pasta glistening against tender clams while amplifying the natural salinity of the vongole. A touch of heat, bright acidity, and fresh herbs bring balance, allowing each bite to feel both luxurious and alive.

This is a dish that invites you to slow down. To pour a glass of crisp white wine, to savor, and to remember that sometimes the most powerful flavors are the ones that feel effortless.

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Squid Ink Linguine Vongole
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Squid Ink Linguine Vongole

Recipe by Chef Adrianne Calvo
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. 8 squid ink linguine

  • 1 lb. 1 littleneck clams, scrubbed

  • 3 tbsp. 3 extra virgin olive oil

  • 7 cloves 7 garlic, thinly sliced

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 red pepper flakes

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 clam juice

  • 2 tbsp. 2 unsalted butter

  • zest of half lemon

  • 1 tbsp. 1 fresh lemon juice

  • 2 tbsp. 2 flat leaf parsley, minced

  • Kosher salt, to taste

  • freshly cracked pepper, to taste

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the squid ink linguine until al dente.
  • Reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water, then drain the pasta.
  • Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat until shimmering.
  • Add sliced garlic and cook gently until fragrant and lightly golden.
  • Add red pepper flakes and stir for a few seconds to bloom the spice.
  • Add the clams and pour in the white wine and clam juice.
  • Cover the pan and cook until the clams open, about 5–7 minutes.
  • Discard any clams that do not open.
  • Add the cooked linguine directly into the pan with the clams.
  • Add butter and a splash of reserved pasta water to create a silky sauce.
  • Toss continuously until the pasta is glossy and well coated.
  • Add lemon zest and lemon juice, then toss again to brighten the flavors.
  • Finish with  parsley. 
  • Season lightly with salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
  • Serve immediately with the clams nestled throughout the pasta.

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