Mediterranean Diet Comes to the World Bank with New Global Focus

On May 7, an unusual kind of gathering will take place at the World Bank. A convergence of scientists, policymakers, chefs, and food system leaders, all orbiting the deceptively simple idea that what we eat can shape not only our health, but the future of global systems.

At the center of this conversation is the Mediterranean Diet.

Long celebrated for its health benefits, the Mediterranean Diet is increasingly being reframed as a golden paradigm that connects nutrition science, cultural identity, sustainability, and policy.

The MDR® Mediterranean Fest & Awards Ceremony, organized by the Mediterranean Diet Roundtable, reflects this evolution, positioning food not just as sustenance or pleasure, but as a form of soft power.

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The Mediterranean Diet Roundtable will host its MDR Mediterranean Fest & Awards Ceremony at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2026.

The keynote will be delivered by Dariush Mozaffarian (Tufts University), a leading voice behind the growing “Food is Medicine” movement. His presence highlights a shift already underway: the migration of food conversations from kitchens and restaurants into institutions, healthcare systems, and national policy frameworks. The very choice of the event location at the World Bank underlines the message that health equals wealth.

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But what makes this event particularly compelling is not just who will speak, but how the message will be experienced. Following the formal program, the space will transition into a curated tasting environment: an immersive expression of Mediterranean culinary traditions. Guests will move from theory to practice, engaging directly with the flavors, ingredients, and techniques that underpin the diet’s reputation. Olive oil, fresh vegetables, grains, and regional preparations become more than menu items: they become evidence.

This dual structure (intellectual and sensory) reflects a core premise: the Mediterranean Diet cannot be fully understood through data alone. It must be lived, shared, and experienced.

At the World Bank, the Mediterranean Diet will be presented as a framework that is adaptable, scalable, and rooted in tradition.

If there is a unifying thread to the evening, it is that food, when approached thoughtfully, has the capacity to bridge sectors that rarely speak the same language — science, hospitality, policy and culture, as well as local traditions and global ambitions.

In that sense, the event is more about advancing a conversation—one that is quietly gaining momentum well beyond the Mediterranean basin.

“At a time when food systems and public health are under increasing global pressure, the Mediterranean Diet offers a unifying, science-driven framework that connects culture, policy, and prevention,” said Daniela Puglielli, founder of the Mediterranean Diet Roundtable®.

The MDR® Mediterranean Fest & Awards Ceremony will take place at the World Bank in Washington, D.C. on May 7.