Pastina al Formaggino: Creamy Italian Comfort Food Recipe

In every Italian childhood, pastina was often the first bowl of comfort we knew. It’s warm, full of love, and always feels extra special when it comes from nonna. Pastina al Formaggino is a type of pastina dish that’s known to be creamy and cheesy. You may already be familiar with Pastina in Brodo, or know it by its nickname “Italian penicillin.” So now imagine if that version had a mac n’ cheese relative. That is Pastina al Formaggino.

In Italy, as well as all our Italian-American households, pastina is the first pasta children eat. It’s easy to chew, has a mild flavor and is gentle on digestion. Although babies and young children adore this style of pasta, it’s also the perfect choice for anyone feeling under the weather. You could be battling a cold, have a stomach bug, or simply without an appetite and this dish is the perfect cure. It’s the equivalent to chicken noodle soup.

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Formaggino is a very specific type of cheese in Italy. It’s not aged like parmigiano or pecorino. It’s processed, very smooth and spreadable, and melts easily. Its flavor is mild and it also comes in individually wrapped portions. The best American reference to compare this to would be a Laughing Cow cheese wedge. All of these characteristics make it the perfect cheese for this cozy version of pastina because it instantly melts and creates a silky smooth texture while not overpowering the dish.

This recipe is kid-friendly, beginner-friendly, and ready in minutes. The next time you’re craving comfort or nostalgia, gather these few simple ingredients for guaranteed creaminess and warmth in a bowl.

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Print Pastina al Formaggino Recipe by Danielle Simone Arata, Danimade Kitchen







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients 1 cup 1 dry pastina (orzo/risoni, stelline, or acini di pepe )

3-4 cups 3-4 warm chicken broth, plus more if needed

2-3 pieces 2-3 formaggino cheese (Laughin Cow cheese wedges)

1 tbsp. 1 grated pecorino or parmigiano, plus more if desired

extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling Directions Heat a pot over medium heat.

Add dry pastina to the warm pot and give a quick stir.

Pour in warmed up broth, one cup at a time, letting the liquid absorb before adding the next cup of broth, similar to the process of making risotto.

Continue to stir throughout this process.

Once al dente, turn off the heat then add cheese wedges (plus optional 1 tablespoon of parmigiano or pecorino).

Pour in a final splash or two of broth.

Stir until the cheese is melted and creamy.

Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Garnish with grated cheese if desired. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook

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