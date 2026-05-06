Grilled Portobello Mushroom Parmigiana Recipe for Summer Grilling

It’s finally grilling season and this is one of those dishes that proves you don’t need meat to feel like you’re eating something rich and satisfying. The grilled portobello becomes the perfect base—meaty, smoky, and full of flavor—while the tomato sauce and melted mozzarella bring that classic parmigiana comfort. The key is letting the grill do the work first, building that depth before you ever add the sauce and cheese. What you end up with is something that eats like a main course, not a side.

What makes this special is the balance. The mushrooms stay juicy but not soggy, the sauce is bright, and the cheese melts into every crevice without overpowering it. It’s simple food, but done right—exactly the kind of dish that disappears fast at the table. This is the kind of recipe that feels like it came out of a backyard in Italy, not a kitchen trying too hard.

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Print Grilled Portobello Mushroom Parmigiana Recipe by Daniel Mancini







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 2 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Plan on 1–2 large caps per person… they go fast. Ingredients 4 4 large portobello mushrooms (stems removed, gills gently scraped)

Marinade

1/2 cup 1/2 extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

1/2 tsp. 1/2 freshly cracked black pepper

4 4 garlic cloves, minced

Topping

1/2 lb. 1/2 fresh mozzarella, sliced or shredded

2 cups 2 food tomato sauce, warmed

grated parmesan or Pecorino Romano

fresh basil (optional) Directions Clean the mushrooms and remove the gills.

Whisk together the marinade and brush generously on both sides.

Let them sit 10–15 minutes so they absorb the flavor.

Preheat your grill to medium-high.

Place mushrooms cap-side down first and grill for about 4–5 minutes.

Flip and grill another 4–5 minutes until tender with a slight char.

Lower the heat.

Spoon some tomato sauce into each cap, top with mozzarella, and close the lid.

Grill for another 6–8 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

Remove from the grill.

Finish with more warm sauce, a sprinkle of grated cheese, a drizzle of great olive oil, and fresh basil.

Serve immediately. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook