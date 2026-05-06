Grilled Portobello Mushroom Parmigiana Recipe for Summer Grilling

It’s finally grilling season and this is one of those dishes that proves you don’t need meat to feel like you’re eating something rich and satisfying. The grilled portobello becomes the perfect base—meaty, smoky, and full of flavor—while the tomato sauce and melted mozzarella bring that classic parmigiana comfort. The key is letting the grill do the work first, building that depth before you ever add the sauce and cheese. What you end up with is something that eats like a main course, not a side.
What makes this special is the balance. The mushrooms stay juicy but not soggy, the sauce is bright, and the cheese melts into every crevice without overpowering it. It’s simple food, but done right—exactly the kind of dish that disappears fast at the table. This is the kind of recipe that feels like it came out of a backyard in Italy, not a kitchen trying too hard.
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