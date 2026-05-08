Clementina Brings Gluten Free Italian Dining to San Francisco

Finding a restaurant that offers a gluten free pasta dish or a substitute pizza crust has become easier in recent years. Finding an Italian restaurant built entirely around the idea that gluten free diners deserve the same level of thought, technique and care as everyone else is far rarer. Too often, gluten free options feel like an accommodation added onto the side of a menu rather than something fully integrated into the philosophy of the kitchen itself.

That is what makes Clementina feel different. The fully gluten free Italian trattoria by owners Viviana Devoto and Gianluca Legrottaglie opened last month in San Francisco, inspired by their daughter's celiac diagnosis. What followed became a deeply personal exploration of how Italian cooking can remain traditional, comforting and joyful without compromise.

Co-owner Viviana Devoto shared with Appetito the emotional side of gluten free and what it means to create dishes that everyone can enjoy.

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Classic Italian dishes remain central at Clementina, where the kitchen is entirely gluten free. Photo credit: Albert Law

How did your daughter’s diagnosis influence the concept of the restaurant?

As proud Italians and parents of a little girl with quite a discerning palate, we were on a mission to find the best gluten-free flours and dry pasta options. We started experimenting in our own kitchen, with our children as our lucky tasters. It didn’t take long to realize that San Francisco had no dedicated gluten free Italian restaurant. The city offered great bakeries, health-focused cafes, even fantastic Mexican and Colombian spots — but nothing Italian. We began brainstorming the idea simply because we needed one for ourselves.

What was the biggest challenge in creating a fully gluten-free Italian menu?

The challenge is always about delivering the best flavor — no compromises. Our focaccia is a perfect example: its fluffiness and moistness are the result of pure love and perseverance.

Is there a dish on the menu that means the most to you personally?

The Costoletta alla milanese — though honestly, anything fried we offer at Clementina holds a special place. Most restaurants don’t have a dedicated fryer, which means crispy dishes are an area where people with celiac disease are often left out. We discovered that rice flour delivers perfect frying results every time.

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How do you approach authenticity in Italian cooking without using gluten?

At Clementina, regional Italian cooking and celiac-safe dining come together in dishes designed for sharing around the table. Photo credit: Albert Law

Surprisingly, many traditional Italian recipes are naturally gluten free. Think of the endless use of polenta and risotto techniques throughout our cuisine. Researching and traveling across Italy was part of the joy. There are incredible restaurants, pizzerias, and bakeries all over the country already delivering outstanding gluten-free experiences.

What did you learn from opening Montesacro that helped shape Clementina?

We love giving people a trip to Italy for the night — no plane ticket needed. When my husband Gianluca opened Montesacro 11 years ago, he designed the space and menu himself, drawing inspiration from the rustic Roman places he truly loved: straightforward food, a well-curated wine list, and a genuine sense of place. That philosophy carries through everything we do at Clementina.

Were you worried about how diners would respond to a gluten-free Italian restaurant?

There’s a common misconception — a stigma, really — that gluten free food lacks flavor. Our goal is for locals, families, and guests with or without dietary restrictions to simply enjoy great food. Good, homey cooking speaks to the heart, with or without gluten.

What has surprised you most since opening?

Gluten free desserts at Clementina reflect the restaurant’s belief that Italian dining should feel indulgent and celebratory for everyone. Photo credit: Albert Law

The outpouring of love from the very first day has been overwhelming. Italian food is about sharing dishes and laughing around the table. Knowing that some of our guests hadn’t enjoyed a beautifully executed pasta dish and pizza in years — and that we get to give that back to them — genuinely moves us.

What do you hope people remember most after dining at Clementina?

That we make delicious food, full stop. We want to deliver the message that Clementina is an Italian trattoria — a place to find comfort and homey cooking on a casual night out, or to celebrate with the whole family.

For gluten-free diners who have spent years settling for substitutions that feel more functional than joyful, that message may resonate far beyond San Francisco.

For more information, visit Clementina's Instagram.