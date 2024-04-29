Top Dining Destinations in Sorrento

I am the CEO and Founder of Travel Italian Style. I've been working in Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast area since 2010. Since 2015, I've lived around Naples, the Sorrento Peninsula, and the Amalfi Coast (Atrani), and I've been living in the center of Sorrento since 2021.
As Sorrento has a great mountain scene, April is the best month for hiking, with fewer crowds and a more relaxing experience. If you're fortunate, you might catch the traditional Easter processions during your visit. However, anticipate cooler springtime weather and the possibility of occasional rain.
July through early September is the optimal time for boat trips and beach days.
December is fantastic for fewer crowds, cooler temperatures, and a unique experience, especially with the bustling Christmas scene adding to the charm.
Overall, my favorite month would probably be September. It strikes a perfect balance, with temperatures still warm enough for swimming and some days pleasantly cool for hiking along the breathtaking trails of the peninsula.
Regardless of the season, here are some of my suggestions for dining destinations in Sorrento.
Pro Tip: Get ready for your boat or beach adventure by taking a picnic to go in this shop's traditional Neapolitan baskets, called "o'panar" (Panaro). Be sure to include in your order the mozzarella nella mortella, a specialty from nearby Cilento.