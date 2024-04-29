Top Dining Destinations in Sorrento

I am the CEO and Founder of Travel Italian Style. I've been working in Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast area since 2010. Since 2015, I've lived around Naples, the Sorrento Peninsula, and the Amalfi Coast (Atrani), and I've been living in the center of Sorrento since 2021.

As Sorrento has a great mountain scene, April is the best month for hiking, with fewer crowds and a more relaxing experience. If you're fortunate, you might catch the traditional Easter processions during your visit. However, anticipate cooler springtime weather and the possibility of occasional rain.

July through early September is the optimal time for boat trips and beach days.

December is fantastic for fewer crowds, cooler temperatures, and a unique experience, especially with the bustling Christmas scene adding to the charm.

Overall, my favorite month would probably be September. It strikes a perfect balance, with temperatures still warm enough for swimming and some days pleasantly cool for hiking along the breathtaking trails of the peninsula.

Regardless of the season, here are some of my suggestions for dining destinations in Sorrento.

FOR A QUICK BITE

That’s Panaro

Pro Tip: Get ready for your boat or beach adventure by taking a picnic to go in this shop's traditional Neapolitan baskets, called "o'panar" (Panaro). Be sure to include in your order the mozzarella nella mortella, a specialty from nearby Cilento.

Maria Di Bartolomeo, owner of That's Panaro.

FOR A LOCAL BEACH SIDE EXPERIENCE

Trattoria da Maria Grazie (Marina Di Puolo)

Pro Tip: Unwind with the locals by the sea before or after lunch. Also, keep an eye out for the Trattoria's summer beach parties—they're not to be missed!

Al fresco dining at Trattoria da Maria Grazie.

FOR A TRENDY FARM TO TABLE RESTAURANT

Vrasa Restaurant and Cocktail Bar

Pro Tip: Book a private wine tasting in the garden with local sommelier, Francesco.

The interior of Vrasa Restaurant and Cocktail Bar.

FOR A SPLURGE WITH A VIEW

Ristorante Lorelei Sorrento



Pro Tip: Grab a drink at their sunset bar before dinner

The interior of Ristorante Lorelei Sorrento.

FOR COCKTAILS + CAFFÈ

D’Anton Design and Bistro

Pro Tip: If you're loving the cup your cappuccino is served in or the chair you're lounging on, ask the staff about purchasing them. There are plenty of pieces in the store available for sale too!