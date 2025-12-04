Inside Sorrento’s Grand Hotel La Favorita

One of the most beautiful aspects of southern Italy, especially along the Sorrento Peninsula and the Amalfi Coast, is the deep connection to tradition. Whether it’s the craftsmanship, superstitious rituals locals still cherish, cuisine, or timeless aesthetic, visiting the area gives you a sense of luxury wrapped in a charming step back in time.

As an Italian travel planner and local of Sorrento, I love to suggest one location that embodies this perfectly and stands right in the heart of Sorrento’s center. That is the gem known as the Grand Hotel La Favorita.

The hotel and the Manniello family are well known throughout the region. Their famed lemon-garden restaurant, ’O Parrucchiano, located on the main street in town, was founded in 1868. Its popularity has only grown, and today the same magical atmosphere extends to their hospitality at the Grand Hotel La Favorita.

Lemon trees and hand-crafted mosaics inside the gardens of Grand Hotel La Favorita. Photo credit: La Favorita Hotel

Perched on a corner overlooking one of the city’s most iconic viewpoints, the hotel carries elegance with a bit mystery. Lemon trees and lush gardens peek through the gated exterior, and stepping inside feels almost like being welcomed into their private family villa.

The appeal is evident from the moment of entry: the Vietri Sul Mare majolica tiles, handcrafted ceramics, and antique furnishings create a warm welcome, which is exactly what's needed after a busy day touring the iconic coast.



Start your evening on the hotel’s rooftop at the Bellavista Cocktail Bar, an intimate and romantic spot open to hotel guests and the general public.

From the terrace, the dramatic Italian coastline, the charming historic rooftops, and the hotel’s infinity pool are all aglow as the sun sets. It’s also known for fun, creative drinks. If you want something different from a Spritz or your usual go-to, try the Bellavista Secret.

The bar also serves delicious aperitivo bites alongside the drinks, which are crafted under the direction of Executive Chef Domenico Iavarone, who also oversees their gourmet restaurant, Zest.

Chef Domenico Iavarone in the new Wine Cellar. Photo by La Favorita Hotel

On my most recent visit, I decided to switch things up. I started with my usual

pre-dinner drink at the terrace bar, but this time I added something new, my first-ever dinner at Zest. The moment I stepped into the restaurant, I knew I had made the right choice. After the lively buzz upstairs, it felt like walking straight into my own little paradise.

From the bright, Sorrento lemon-kissed terrace to the indoor dining room with its pristine, elegantly set tables, everything exuded effortless style. It’s more than just a meal—it’s an experience.



On the menu the must-try option is the seafood tasting experience, Essenza Sorrentina where Chef Iavarone’s passion truly shines through dishes inspired by the local fish. The prawns with fior di latte cheese and candied lemon are a combination you never knew you always needed.

Prawn with fiori di latte, black pepper cracker, caviar, and candied lemon. Photo credit: La Favorita Hotel

There are also exceptional meat choices as well. Try the Wellington fillet in a local Agliancio wine sauce or consider the Le Stagioni di Sorrento tasting menu where the chef curates the best seasonal dishes based on your dietary requests.

For vegetarian lovers try the friarielli linguine with provola cheese and truffle, or a classic such as the Caprese ravioli, both memorable choices. You can also opt for the vegetarian tasting menu, Dall’Orto di Enzo dedicated to the late owner Enzo Manniello, who lovingly tended his garden for years, blessing the family’s restaurants and hotels with its harvest.

For wine lovers, consider requesting a tasting experience with your meal or ask to set up a tasting in their new Signature Wine Cellar, home to more than 450 labels. And whatever you do, save room for dessert, especially Chef’s signature torta di mele (apple cake).

A slice of La Favorita’s signature torta di mele. Photo by La Favorita Hotel

Zest was more than I hoped for. It offered the perfect blend of an intimate evening with refined cuisine, yet still carried the comforting, familiar flavors of southern Italy that we all love. It’s a special experience, and anyone looking for a refined evening out or a fresh twist on classic dishes will truly appreciate it when in Sorrento.

Travel Tip: For those visiting the area, consider a holiday-season escape, especially if you prefer cooler weather and fewer crowds. The hotel is just steps from Sorrento’s lively main piazza, which becomes even more magical in December. The festive décor creates an irresistibly cozy atmosphere, and Chef Iavarone’s panettone is not to be missed as it’s one of the best I’ve tasted in my journey through all 20 regions of Italy. Plus, they have a stellar Christmas and New Year’s menu in case you can stay for the celebrations!