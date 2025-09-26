Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Features

The Last Sign Maker of Naples

In Naples, the last traditional sign maker keeps alive a colorful craft that blends food, faith, and history.

9:00 AM EDT on September 26, 2025

Pasquale De Stefano at work in his shop in Naples as his wife Anna looks on.

Pasquale De Stefano at work in his shop in Naples as his wife Anna looks on.

I have never been a procrastinator, but there have been a few times when I waited to do something and missed out. I would’ve almost had to live with the regret of not getting the wonderful and colorful signs most businesses, especially food markets, display to draw customers in Naples had it not been for Pasquale De Stefano.

The Last Numeraio

The urge to get his beautiful pieces became real when I realized he was the last artist in that industry, earning him the nickname L’ultimo Nummararo. In Italy, a Numeraio ("Nummararo" in Neapolitan dialect) makes the signs listing products and their prices, as well as the names of businesses and what they sell.

A Spark of Fame

Recently, world-famous New York pizzaiolo Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana posted about Signor Pasquale’s work, and the internet took notice. Thankfully, that helped spark more interest in his work and keep one of the endless, unique Neapolitan traditions alive.

Gianluca Rottura with Pasquale De Stefano in Naples.
Gianluca Rottura with Pasquale De Stefano in Naples.

A Family Craft

Sign making is in Pasquale's blood. He began working in his father’s shop and learning the craft from him and his uncles at eight years old. Unfortunately, no one else wants to continue the art. Fortunately, Pasquale has help from his wife Anna, daughter Marcella, and nephew Hermes.

Though the industry could use more artists, they would be out of luck trying to copy Pasquale’s work; his style and lettering are registered and legally protected.

A Living Tradition

The 78-year-old Pasquale is one of many reasons vivacious Naples still remains young. In the photos and videos, you can see much of his work throughout Naples, especially in food establishments, from the unique and hidden (it’s Naples!) Fresellaro to the famous Attanasio Sfogliatelle. Food markets especially showcase his signs, which themselves showcase the wonderful produce.

A Personal Treasure

In Naples, as in all of Italy, food and wine are comprehensive experiences and many things come together to paint a unique, thorough, and memorable sign (pun intended). It was an honor to have Pasquale De Stefano do a sign for my store, In Vino Veritas, which I proudly display in the front window of my wine shop in Manhattan!

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

A Texas Twist on the White Negroni

Waterloo Gin’s Prickly Pear and Rose brings the Hill Country into the glass with a colorful twist on the White Negroni.

September 25, 2025
Features

Talucci’s Bakery Offers La Dolce Vita in the Lowcountry of Carolina

The family-run Talluci's Bakery provides the Lowcountry with a taste of La Dolce Vita in their own backyard.

September 25, 2025
News

Campari, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s ‘Stay Bitter’ Collection for Negroni Week

Campari teams up with actress Sarah Michelle Gellar to launch a limited “Stay Bitter” capsule collection during Negroni Week, blending fashion, cocktails, and charity.

September 24, 2025
Features

Italy’s Bitter Balance: Turning Sharp Flavor into Rituals

In Italy, bitterness is more than a taste. It is a daily ritual woven into espresso, greens, and amaro.

September 23, 2025
News

From Amalfi to Charleston: Allora’s Coastal Italian Story

Allora opens in Charleston this fall with handmade pasta, rooftop spritzes, and a streetside gelato window inspired by coastal Italy.

September 23, 2025
See all posts