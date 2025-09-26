The Last Sign Maker of Naples

I have never been a procrastinator, but there have been a few times when I waited to do something and missed out. I would’ve almost had to live with the regret of not getting the wonderful and colorful signs most businesses, especially food markets, display to draw customers in Naples had it not been for Pasquale De Stefano.

The Last Numeraio

The urge to get his beautiful pieces became real when I realized he was the last artist in that industry, earning him the nickname “L’ultimo Nummararo.” In Italy, a Numeraio ("Nummararo" in Neapolitan dialect) makes the signs listing products and their prices, as well as the names of businesses and what they sell.

A Spark of Fame

Recently, world-famous New York pizzaiolo Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana posted about Signor Pasquale’s work, and the internet took notice. Thankfully, that helped spark more interest in his work and keep one of the endless, unique Neapolitan traditions alive.

Gianluca Rottura with Pasquale De Stefano in Naples.

A Family Craft

Sign making is in Pasquale's blood. He began working in his father’s shop and learning the craft from him and his uncles at eight years old. Unfortunately, no one else wants to continue the art. Fortunately, Pasquale has help from his wife Anna, daughter Marcella, and nephew Hermes.

Though the industry could use more artists, they would be out of luck trying to copy Pasquale’s work; his style and lettering are registered and legally protected.

A Living Tradition

The 78-year-old Pasquale is one of many reasons vivacious Naples still remains young. In the photos and videos, you can see much of his work throughout Naples, especially in food establishments, from the unique and hidden (it’s Naples!) Fresellaro to the famous Attanasio Sfogliatelle. Food markets especially showcase his signs, which themselves showcase the wonderful produce.

A Personal Treasure