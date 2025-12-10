De Gustibus Cooking School Is Where Top Chefs Cook for You

Tucked into a corner of the 8th floor of Macy’s in NYC, beyond the array of housewares on open display and behind a smoked-glass door, is a gem of a cooking school that has welcomed over 1,600 of the world’s top chefs for cooking demonstrations over the past 45 years. The majesty of the famed culinary guests is displayed in the framed photos of their famous faces in what is appropriately described as the “Pantheon” of De Gustibus Cooking School by Miele.

The face that may best represent De Gustibus, though, at least over the past 18 years since he became the school’s owner and CEO, is Salvatore (Sal) Rizzo. If Mr. Rizzo was one of the appliances in the aforementioned housewares' section, he’d be a Cuisinart: compact, sharp, and extremely efficient.

Salvatore Rizzo, owner and CEO of De Gustibus Cooking School, with Chef Scamardella (back, right) during a recent cooking class.

Unlike the inanimate appliance of the aforementioned comparison, Mr. Rizzo is a force of personality formed by his Bensonhurst (Brooklyn) upbringing and over 40 years in hospitality where he is regarded as both an expert and a revered figure distinguished by his quick wit, direct manner, enthusiasm and ability to host events.

I was invited by Mr. Rizzo to De Gustibus to attend a recent culinary class featuring Ralph Scamardella , acclaimed chef and partner in the Tao Group . Chef Scamardella demonstrated his version of the Feast of Seven Fishes using recipes from distinct cuisines under the auspices of the Tao empire. Within the sleek classroom / dining room setting, complete with a modern kitchen, Chef and a small team prepared the menu (Spicy Tuna Tartare, Fritto Misto, Bouillabaisse de Provence, Roasted Red Snapper, Struffoli) in front of an in-house audience of 50+ guests as well as those watching on Zoom.

Fritto Misto prepared and served during the Feast of Seven Fishes event at De Gustibus Cooking School.

A serving of each course was presented with the respective demonstration and paired with wines curated from the portfolio of Kobrand Fine Wine and Spirits . A Holiday Spritz using Rockey's Botanical Liqueur was offered upon entry. The evening was presided over by Mr. Rizzo who spoke and joked throughout with Chef, prompting insights while also facilitating questions from the guests. It was nothing short of a masterclass in culinary education, entertainment and community. All left with a complete recipe packet, information on the wines and the enthusiasm of those exiting an uplifting theater production.

According to Mr. Rizzo, “The best nights at De Gustibus are when there’s a lot of interaction with the chef, when the chef comes in here and understands there is a room full of people eager to hear from them, to learn from them, to understand their lifestyle and their love of food.”

A toast from a recent audience among the photos of culinary icons who have visited De Gustibus Cooking School over the past 45 years.

The night with Chef Scamardella surely qualified as one of those “best” nights. My sense is that all of the 100+ public events each year at De Gustibus Culinary School would also meet such a standard. It’s a curated dinner theater experience with world class chefs in an iconic location.