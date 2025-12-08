Ops Expands Its Collaborative Pizza Series for Winter

Lioni
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Lioni
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
The East Village pizzeria extends its popular collaboration series with new winter dates and two standout guest restaurants.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Sign up for our free newsletter
From coast to volcano, Sicily’s wines reflect a landscape unlike anywhere else.
Chef Joe Isidori brings old-school flavor to Arthur & Sons through family-style meatballs topped with fresh ricotta.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.
Joe Isidori’s Sunday Gravy carries generations of tradition into the dining room at Arthur & Sons.
A local’s look at Grand Hotel La Favorita, from its central location to its standout dining.
Just in time for the 2025 holidays, Appetito announces a very generous gift box that brings joy to all involved.