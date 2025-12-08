Skip to Content
Ops Expands Its Collaborative Pizza Series for Winter

The East Village pizzeria extends its popular collaboration series with new winter dates and two standout guest restaurants.

10:00 AM EST on December 8, 2025

Since the fall dates of the Collaborative Pizza Series at Ops were so popular, the East Village pizzeria added winter dates along with a new guest restaurant. The expanded lineup continues the spirit of creative collaborations that defined the original series and brings additional, standout partners into the kitchen this season.

Updated Winter Collaboration

Ops x Momofuku Noodle Bar: Ssam Bar ragu pizza with chili pork, whipped tofu, scallions, sesame, and fresh herbs.
Ops x Momofuku Noodle Bar: Ssam Bar ragu pizza with chili pork, whipped tofu, scallions, sesame, and fresh herbs.

Ops x Momofuku Noodle Bar (December 16 to 18)

Spicy Pork Sausage Pizza Pie: house made pork sausage, chili oil, tomato sauce, cheese, caramelized peanuts, and Thai basil
Ssam Bar Ragu Pizza: Sichuan and chili pork, whipped tofu, scallions, and sesame

In case you missed the original announcement of the series:

A look at the first set of collaborations that kicked off the program earlier this year, featuring the fall lineup and the inspiration behind the project.

Read More:

