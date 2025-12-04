Chef Joe Isidori’s Family Style Meatballs with Ricotta

Chef Joe Isidori shares the family-style meatballs that shaped his Sundays growing up. Made with simple ingredients and a generous spoon of ricotta, this is the Arthur and Sons comfort dish that tastes like home. You can also explore his old school gravy recipe for more of his classic flavors.

Family Style Meatballs with Ricotta Recipe by Chef Joe Isidori







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Tomato Sauce Ingredients 2 2 #10 cans La Valle Ground Tomatoes

1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 onions, diced

1 cup 1 garlic, sliced

2 tbsp. 2 kosher salt

1 tbsp. 1 oregano

2 tbsp. 2 granulated garlic

1 1/2 tsp. 1 1/2 ground black pepper

2 cups 2 Mutti tomato paste

Roasted garlic ingredients

1 qt. 1 extra virgin olive oil

2 cups 2 garlic, thinly sliced

Meatball ingredients

2 lbs. 2 ground beef

1 lb. 1 Pork King Sweet Italian Sausages

1 cup 1 Italian bread crumbs

3 3 eggs, whole

4 oz. 4 Romano cheese, grated

3 tbsp. 3 parsley

10 oz. 10 Polly-O Old Fashioned Ricotta cheese

1 tsp. 1 oregano

1 tsp. 1 salt

3 tbsp. 3 roasted garlic, chopped

Building the meatballs ingredients

12 12 meatballs in sauce

12 oz. 12 tomato sauce

1 cup 1 Polly-O Old Fashioned Ricotta cheese

drizzle extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

shaved parmesan cheese

12 12 leaves basil



Instructions:



Tomato Sauce Toast garlic in EVOO until golden.

and granulated garlic to release aromatics. Then add the tomato paste and cook until the bright red color turns to a lighter rust color. Add the ground tomatoes and bring to a boil. Then simmer for 3 hours.

Roasted garlic

Combine oil and garlic together in a 4qt sauce pot. Slowly bring to a simmer while constantly stirring.

carry-over and will attain a toasted color. Continue stirring until off heat until it has cooled.

applications. Meatballs directions

Crumble the beef and pork in a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until evenly combined. Be careful not to overwork.

Portion out 3 oz balls of the combined mix.

in single layers, until golden brown or 4-5 minutes, Remove from the fryer and place in a stainless steel rondeau. Cover meatballs with tomato sauce until they are just submerged.

Braise in the tomato sauce with a lid in the oven at 350 ̊F for 3-4 hours.

Building the meatballs directions

Place meatballs into a family-style serving bowl.

Ladle tomato sauce over meatballs.

Top meatballs with dollops of ricotta cheese.

Drizzle with EVO and season with salt & pepper.

Garnish with torn basil leaves, shaved parmesan cheese.

Notes See Old School Sunday Gravy recipe by Chef Joe Isidori

