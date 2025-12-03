Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

A Cozy New Latte for the Season: illy’s Vanilla Clove Caffè Latte

illy’s Vanilla Clove Caffè Latte, a warm seasonal recipe with notes of vanilla and clove.

10:00 AM EST on December 3, 2025

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

There is something satisfying about a simple, well-made coffee, especially as the weather cools. illy has been sharing a few new recipes this year, including the recent Caramellow latte that Appetito readers loved for its mellow sweetness. Their latest creation, the Vanilla Clove Caffè Latte, brings a different kind of comfort.

This latte blends vanilla’s soft sweetness with the warm aroma of clove, all balanced by illy’s signature espresso. It is easy to make at home and a nice way to add a little seasonal flavor without going too heavy.

Below is the recipe so you can try it yourself. It is a good match for slow mornings as you prepare for the holiday season.

illy’s Vanilla Clove Caffè Latte, a warm seasonal recipe with notes of vanilla and clove. Courtesy of illy.
illy’s Vanilla Clove Caffè Latte, a warm seasonal recipe with hints of vanilla and clove. Courtesy of illy.

Illy Vanilla Clove Caffe Latte

Recipe by illy
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 10-12 oz. 10-12 illy glass or paper cup

  • illy espresso

  • 6 oz. 6 whole milk

  • vanilla syrup

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 ground cloves

Directions

  • Put 6 oz (180 cc) cold whole milk into a steaming pitcher.
  • Add 1/4 tsp ground cloves into milk and set aside.
  • Add 3 pumps (3/4 oz) vanilla syrup to bottom of serving glass.
  • Prepare a double espresso (50 cc) directly into a 3 oz pitcher.
  • While coffee is pouring:
    -Steam and froth milk.
    -Swirl the milk and froth in the pitcher to eliminate big bubbles and keep it mixed.
    - Pour espresso into a glass and stir or swirl to mix in the syrup.
    -Holding the pitcher approximately 3-4” above the glass, pour the frothed milk over the espresso until the glass is full.
    -Garnish with a tiny pinch of cloves. Not too much!

Notes

  • Preparation adjustments
    6 oz/8 oz ILLY GLASS or PAPER CUP
    single espresso (25 cc)
    4 oz (120 cc) cold whole milk
    2 pumps (1/2 oz) vanilla syrup 1/8 tsp ground cloves
    raw sugar
    Repeat the process for
    the standard 10 oz/12 oz
    preparation    .

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Win-Win! The Gift of Appetito Is also a Gift to Appetito

Just in time for the 2025 holidays, Appetito announces a very generous gift box that brings joy to all involved.

December 3, 2025
News

Portland’s Nostrana Earns Rare Honor

A Portland favorite just earned a rare honor in Italy that only one other U.S. restaurant has ever received.

December 3, 2025
News

Miami’s ViceVersa’s New Futurist Cocktails + Recipe

ViceVersa unveils a new cocktail experience shaped by artistry, emotion, and a touch of the unexpected.

December 2, 2025

The 2025 Grata Wellness Holiday Gift Guide Is Nourish Forward

Our Health & Wellness expert curates a gift guide for the holidays with an emphasis on products she personally uses for her own well-being.

December 1, 2025
News

Author Adriana Trigiani Hosts Sinatra Luncheon at Patsy’s NYC

Bestselling author Adriana Trigiani returns to the historic Patsy's Italian Restaurant to host a special tribute to Frank Sinatra, featuring live music and classic Italian cuisine.

December 1, 2025
See all posts