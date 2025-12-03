A Cozy New Latte for the Season: illy’s Vanilla Clove Caffè Latte

There is something satisfying about a simple, well-made coffee, especially as the weather cools. illy has been sharing a few new recipes this year, including the recent Caramellow latte that Appetito readers loved for its mellow sweetness. Their latest creation, the Vanilla Clove Caffè Latte, brings a different kind of comfort.

This latte blends vanilla’s soft sweetness with the warm aroma of clove, all balanced by illy’s signature espresso. It is easy to make at home and a nice way to add a little seasonal flavor without going too heavy.

Below is the recipe so you can try it yourself. It is a good match for slow mornings as you prepare for the holiday season.

illy’s Vanilla Clove Caffè Latte, a warm seasonal recipe with hints of vanilla and clove. Courtesy of illy.