Why Illy’s Caramellow is the Little Coffee Indulgence You Need

Illy’s Caramellow blends bold Brazil Cerrado Mineiro espresso with silky caramel cream for a sweet, layered coffee moment.

10:00 AM EST on November 18, 2025

A small Illy espresso cup filled with a Caramellow, topped with caramel cream and a single coffee bean, on a warm gradient background.

Illy’s Caramellow layers caramel cream over a shot of Brazil Cerrado Mineiro espresso for a smooth, sweet finish. Photo courtesy of Illy.

There is something undeniably inviting about the combination of strong espresso and soft caramel cream, and Illy’s Caramellow captures that balance beautifully. Made with their Brazil Cerrado Mineiro beans, this recipe highlights the natural caramel notes in the coffee while adding a gentle sweetness on top. Check out Illy's Caramellow recipe below:

Illy Caramellow

Illy Caramellow

Recipe by Illy
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. 1 Illy Arabica Selection Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Espresso (freshly brewed)

  • 1/3 oz. 1/3 caramel sauce

  • 2 oz. 2 heavy cream

  • 8 oz. 8 cocktail shaker or mixing glass

  • 1 1 coffee bean (for garnish)

  • 2.5 oz. 2.5 espresso cup

  • spoon

Directions

  • Prepare caramel cream: Pour 2 oz. heavy cream and 1/3 oz. caramel sauce into a single cup (8oz) cocktail shaker or mixing glass.
  • Gently whisk or shake until it reaches a thick but pourable consistency.
  • Prepare a single Brazil Regenagri espresso directly into the espresso cup.
  • Pour the caramel cream slowly over the back of a spoon onto the surface of the espresso.
  • Garnish with a Brazil Regenagri coffee bean.

Features

Discovering Hidden Wine Gems and Winemakers in Central Italy

Our Editor-in-Chief takes a wine tour of his beloved central Italy and discovers hidden gems, new friends and some alpacas.

November 18, 2025
News

Viviani and Giglio at the Austin Food and Wine Festival

Fabio Viviani, Anthony Giglio and a mix of Italian inspired vendors brought a strong Italian presence to the Austin Food and Wine Festival with fresh pasta, lively wine tastings and crowd friendly moments.

November 17, 2025
Recipes

Stuffed Artichokes with Love from Lioni for Your Thanksgiving Table

Joanna Moeller continues her series the cheeses of Lioni Latticini using their Caciocavallo di Salvatore for this stuffed artichoke recipe.

November 14, 2025
Recipes

A Perfect Thanksgiving Starter with Smoked Stracciatella from Lioni

Joanna Moeller offers her first recipe, a seasonal pasta with smoked stracciatella, in a series featuring the cheeses of Lioni Latticini.

November 14, 2025
News

Chef Maurizio de Rosa on Vette Ristorante at Calabria

Naples-born chef and sommelier Maurizio de Rosa shares how his lifelong passion for hospitality and honest Italian cooking shapes Livingston’s newest restaurant.

November 13, 2025
See all posts