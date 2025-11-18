Why Illy’s Caramellow is the Little Coffee Indulgence You Need

There is something undeniably inviting about the combination of strong espresso and soft caramel cream, and Illy’s Caramellow captures that balance beautifully. Made with their Brazil Cerrado Mineiro beans, this recipe highlights the natural caramel notes in the coffee while adding a gentle sweetness on top. Check out Illy's Caramellow recipe below:

Illy Caramellow Recipe by Illy







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 1 servings Prep time 10 minutes Ingredients 1 oz. 1 Illy Arabica Selection Brazil Cerrado Mineiro Espresso (freshly brewed)

1/3 oz. 1/3 caramel sauce

2 oz. 2 heavy cream

8 oz. 8 cocktail shaker or mixing glass

1 1 coffee bean (for garnish)

2.5 oz. 2.5 espresso cup

spoon Directions Prepare caramel cream: Pour 2 oz. heavy cream and 1/3 oz. caramel sauce into a single cup (8oz) cocktail shaker or mixing glass.

Gently whisk or shake until it reaches a thick but pourable consistency.

Prepare a single Brazil Regenagri espresso directly into the espresso cup.

Pour the caramel cream slowly over the back of a spoon onto the surface of the espresso.

