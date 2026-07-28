Coco Caffè is the Frozen Espresso Cocktail of the Summer

Ice cream is one of the truest summer delights (though we love it—and its cousin gelato—all year round).

The only thing more exciting on a hot summer day than a generous scoop is Coco Caffè, a frozen beverage made with Galliano espresso and ice cream.

“Its fresh, sweet flavors of vanilla ice cream and coconut milk are perfectly paired with the rich, balanced coffee notes of Galliano Espresso,” says Ivar de Lange, global education and engagement director at Lucas Bols. “Made from a blend of 55% Arabica and 45% Robusta beans, Galliano Espresso delivers a deeper, more complex coffee flavor than other coffee liqueurs.”

That depth is important for the drink’s composition, de Lange continues. The vanilla ice cream and coconut milk need that to reach a harmony of flavor.

De Lange and Galliano shared the recipe with Appetito for readers to try at home.

Coco Caffè

Ingredients:

● 2 oz Galliano Espresso

● 3 oz Coconut Milk

● 2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

● Dash of simple syrup

● Blend with ice cubes

Method: Mix all ingredients in a blender and enjoy.